Breaking News: Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet --Far Right Demands Untenable, What Now?
Professor: He Got Snared In His Own Manipulations, The Far Right Held Israel Hostage, And ONLY Elections and New Government Can Get Israel Out Of Its Existential Crisis Since The Post Oct. 7 Seige
Note: I watched several international news reports and this one, an interview with Chatham House Professor Yossi Mekelberg, seemed to have the most “to the point” and contextualized perspective.
like in ukraine, zelenski is still staying as president even mandate expired a few months ago.
Netanyahu is a deep state puppet. This Judas is no different than Biden and Trudeau, all 3 brothers in deep state deception. Remember his infamous quote: "Anyone who wants to thwart (prevent) the formation of a Palestinian state should support bolster Hamas and financially aid them. It's part of our strategy." - Benjamin Netanyahu to his own Likud party Knesset members in March 2019. Yes, HE murdered his own people! Remember this is the same guy who had Israelis beaten and thrown in jail for refusing his deep state death jab! A real snake!!