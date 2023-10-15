All text below is imported from Else Schieder, PhD, at this Substack address.

Attorney Dagmar Schoen, will relate the story of Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's arrest on Friday, October 13* at Frankfurt airport.

Attorneys Dagmar Schoen and Katja Woermer are mandated as Reiner Fuellmich’s defense attorneys.

Dagmar Schoen is also the contact person for this case. Here is her website: www.kanzlei-schoen.de

You are asked to please refrain from contacting either attorney by phone. They need all their time for the matter in hand. Callback wishes will be attended to at a later stage and in accordance with their possibilities.

Any other form of supportive contact is most welcome.

They add: Let it be clear that insults or cynical remarks are to be avoided. They will be sent back to the sender immediately and energetically by the echo effect.

That comment tells us a lot about the world we are living in.

BREAKING NEWS

Reiner Fuellmich arrested.



Posted October 15, 2023

UPDATE on REINER FUELLMICH'S ARREST

How did Reiner Fuellmich get arrested in Frankfurt? What was he doing in Frankfurt?

I’ve listened to the live broadcast, Dagmar Schoen on Bittel.tv. In German.

Here’s the translation.

Reiner and his wife lost their passports and visas quite some time ago, needed to get them replaced. As they have been staying in Mexico, this led to their needing to go to the German embassy in Tijuana, Mexico. The first time they went, on Monday, they needed to come back. Dagmar was already uneasy, but everything seemed all right.

A time was arranged, for Friday, for them to pick up the documents. So the embassy knew exactly when they would be arriving.

When they went back on Friday, Reiner’s wife got her documents and was allowed to go. Reiner was arrested. He had nothing with him, only the clothes he was wearing. No toothbrush, even.

A warrant for his arrest had been issued in March. A second warrant was issued in May. One was from Germany and the other from the EU. Obviously he was not informed.

As Reiner was in Mexico, which is outside the jurisdiction of the EU, the warrants could not be enforced.

So there needed to be a way to get him onto German soil.

Reiner’s needing a new passport and visa gave those who wanted him arrested the perfect opportunity.

When he entered the embassy on Friday, there were 6 men waiting to detain him, take him to the airport, escort him to Germany.

The charges, as Dagmar found out when she had the official papers opened, were 30 pages long - so this was something carefully planned and executed.

They related to allegations of Viviane Fischer, a former team member on the Corona Committee, about financial wrongdoing.

Three people signed the charges against Reiner.

Perhaps the craziest aspect of the charges is that the money Reiner allegedly took is in the bank account (or anyway, was in the bank account) of one of the 3 people.

For those of you who speak German, here is the interview with Dagmar Schoen, Reiner’s friend, team member, and now unexpectedly, defence attorney.

Posted October 15, 2023