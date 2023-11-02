Breaking: Tucker Carlson Went To See Julian Assange At Belmarsh Prison
Will This Be The Interview Of The Century?
"For whatever is hidden is meant to be disclosed, and whatever is concealed is meant to be brought out in the open"
Mark 4:22
Isn’t it extraordinary what can happen when a truly curious man gets fired from a very well paid gig at a para-journalistic cable news network and just gets to talk to whomever he wishes, anywhere in the world?
“Boooorn freeeeeee.”…
