Bringing The Epstein Conversation Into Angled, Violet Light, So It Starts To "Make Sense," With Julian Dorey And John Kiriakou
Riveting, Funny, Revealing, Tragic, Infuriating, And Educational
I first took note of Julian Dorey within the last 4 months or so—wondered why I’d not heard of him before. I was struck by his almost uncanny gift for this medium. He’s so good.
He manages to be performative by seeming not to be performative at all. Ethnically Irish and Italian, more identified with his Italian side.
He and John Kiriakou have a fantastic kinship, chemistry, and rapport.
A truly riveting, in my view unmissable conversation.
(With the usual apologies for occasional crudeness, profanity. The Lincoln…story…is just fantastic enough to evade my censoriousness that normally applies to such things.)
this is 3 hours long. the beginning is a bunch of mindless horsing around and back-slapping. which minutes of the 3 hours are worth watching? asking for a friend.
These comments discouraged me from watching this podcast.
I am sick of swearing all the time and blah blah blah. Anyone who gets something out of this please check in.