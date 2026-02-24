I first took note of Julian Dorey within the last 4 months or so—wondered why I’d not heard of him before. I was struck by his almost uncanny gift for this medium. He’s so good.

He manages to be performative by seeming not to be performative at all. Ethnically Irish and Italian, more identified with his Italian side.

He and John Kiriakou have a fantastic kinship, chemistry, and rapport.

A truly riveting, in my view unmissable conversation.

(With the usual apologies for occasional crudeness, profanity. The Lincoln…story…is just fantastic enough to evade my censoriousness that normally applies to such things.)