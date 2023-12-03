Tessa Lena called to alert me to the fact the previous post, the Obama short clip, has been edited to distort the context. I un-published it, and am replacing it with these montages.
Build Back Better 1 (“or whatever.”) Build Back Better 2.
New World Order montage.
Isn’t it extraordinary that so few conservatives were creeped out and confused by the GW B…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.