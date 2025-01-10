For a few days I was mute, searching for a way to cover the arson attacks in LA that would in some way go beyond mere shock and demoralization. The footage is impossible to believe, even while seeing it.

Clip here.

It seemed to me the fires were distributed from above, evenly, horizontally. All houses seemed to become engulfed by fire at once, but one could not witness the spread of the fire between houses, nor any time between when the fires began and all houses in the affected areas were engulfed. This is characteristic of NWO attacks: Sudden, unprecedented, unnatural, catastrophic and not mitigate-able.

To wit:

“Have you ever seen fire rain from the sky?”

I reached a good friend in LA, Josh Mintz, whose home was not affected, but who gave me a crash course on the collapse of LA, in recent years. He said the writer’s strike was even more devastating to LA’s entire economy than Covid. He briefed me on the installation of Karen Bass, as it was experienced by residents of Los Angeles. “Nobody voted for her,” he said. “Everybody” voted for real estate developer Rick Caruso. Yet she “won.” I looked her up.

Things Nobody Talked About

A clip on X that revealed LA Mayor Karen Bass’ Marxist revolutionary roots in the “Venceremos Brigade—” an international organization founded in 1969 that ferried American youth to Cuba to radicalize them as communists. Bass was going to Cuba every six months, apparently. You’d think most American would be apprised of this?

You can watch the clip about Karen Bass’ history here.

One “little detail” this clip reminds us of is the fact that the all women revolutionary terrorist group M19 [May 19 Communist Organization] bombed the US Capitol Building in 1983. Members included Susan Rosenberg, who was pardoned by Bill Clinton on his last day in office, and who went on to become communications director for the “American Jewish World Service,” and then a “fundraiser” [money-launderer] for Black Lives Matter, [Thousand Currents.]

These people are never subtle:





I’m tired of being accused of red-baiting.

Aren’t you?

The Wikipedia pages [of these “social justice” money launderers with Marxist radical roots] all sound like they were written by adoring school principles, speaking of their pet students. Who, mind you, “…openly advocated the overthrow of the U.S. Government.” And killed people.

In later years, she of course morphed into an “AIDS activist.”

:

Of her 2011 memoir, Kirkus Reviews wrote: “Articulate and clear-eyed, Rosenberg’s memoir memorably records the struggles of a woman determined to be the agent of her own life.” [Italics mine.]

Why these mind-blowing, elephantine, not hidden facts were not invoked in every single discussion of Jan 6. and of Black Lives Matter, is anybody’s guess.

They blew up the Capitol Building. Rosenberg was pardoned by Bill Clinton.

Meanwhile, you’re supposed to stay Big Mad at Jan 6-ers:





But the actual, bomb building, actually-killed-people terrorists, like BLM’s Patrisse Cullors, get big fat book deals with titles like: “When They Call You A Terrorist.”



(When, by the legal definition, and unlike J-6-ers, you are.)

I call them architects of mass murder, money laundering, and the outright destruction of the United States.

“We have nothing to lose but our chains,” is a Marx quote.

Man caught with blowtorch and “fire starter” trying to start fires in affluent LA neighborhood.







Quick reminder:

“Karl Marx’s” central obsession was the abolition of private property.

I’m also tired of being accused of Mason-baiting.

The two are indelibly entwined, in ways Estonian historian Jüri Lina lays bare.

Architects of Deception: NWO, Illuminati Freemasons Full PDF text.

Karl Marx most famous photo shows him in a famous Masonic posture:

Susan Rosenberg was “radicalized” by the Brigadistas, in Cuba. The South Los Angeles Venceremos Brigade was led by Karen Bass—now Mayor of Los Angeles—on a visit to Ghana when fires broke out, and mute upon returning.

Here, David Axelrod (Senior Political Commentator at CNN) blames Trump’s “denial” of “Climate Change” for the LA fires.

The founder of Mother Jones, Jeffrey Bruce Klein, is another “notable brigadista.”

I never knew that, did you?

No surprise.

But was it widely known by the residents of Los Angeles that Karen Bass was a professional radical communist with ties to Cuba, when she was “elected” [installed as] Mayor of Los Angeles, in 2022?

It’s mentioned, breezily, on her fawning Wikipedia page.

Here, Bass is confronted by a Sky News reporter, at an airport, and says nothing.

Meanwhile, the head of LA’s Department of Water and Power earns $750,000 a year.

Here are the astronomical salaries of LA fire chiefs, presumably paid to seed, encourage, and spread fires.

An eighth fire has broken out in Calabasas, where many big celebrities live.

The utterly peculiar (targeted, discontinuous) fires, behaved like no fire has ever behaved, including the trademark of burning down houses, but leaving trees and even leaves intact. What did “smart meters” have to do with it all?

Trafficking and SRA survivor Ally Carter describes underground tunnel networks, and being taken beneath the Getty Museum.

None of us have any way of verifying what Ally Carter has been saying, for years, but here she describes underground Satanic rituals, bestiality, and being commanded to have sex with political leaders, including… Joe Biden. Her signed affidavit is here.

She predicted fires, and in this clip says: “Everything is about to change, and there’s no running from it.”

Does she mean that the fires were caused by “the good guys” in order to expose the tunnels, the child trafficking networks, and the Satanic rituals underground?

The opposite hypothesis is that the perpetrators launched the fires in order to cover up the evidence. I don’t know how to gauge which scenario is being played out. The LA fires do follow the exact pattern of all previous illuminati/NWO attacks. At the same time, all the truth is coming out, like never before. Is that “part of it?”

Nobody has been arrested.

At the same time, major celebrities have lost their media narrative protection, so there’s that.

Not at all reassuring, seeing an upside down cross on this LA official at a press conference.

Many people still don’t recognize elemental Masonic symbols, or hand gestures. Call it “Masonic blindness.” Maybe it’s all a waste of time, or maybe it’s a way to see the patterns of all the “events” we have lived through, for what that’s worth.

This video puts an entirely different spin on the Billy Joel hit song: “We Didn’t Start The Fire.” [Billy Joel, along with music critics, always pan the song.]

Here are the first 200 pages of 870 pages of notable American Freemasons.

Victor Davis Hanson: “A Society Gone Mad.” [Yes but why? How? By whom?]

Victor Davis Hanson clip here.

In this clip, Catherine Austin Fitts speaks of The Franklin Coverup by John W. DeCamp, which is indeed a shattering expose of the entire matrix, and asks how pedophilia rings may at the root of this mass arson attack. Another must read on all this is Nick Bryant’s The Franklin Scandal.

Video alleging to be people throwing gasoline on the fires, here.

A friend who for years held out hope for the White Hats theory just called me. “We’re doomed,” she said.

She believes Trump is part of the NWO, as do an increasing number of people I speak to.

I don’t know.

All I can say for sure is that “Climate Change” was a very important OP for them.

They build these industrial park OPS so that opposing them—as they say Trump has on “Climate Change—” results in a check-mate position. Trump seems to not account for these consistent patterns, somehow.

The crises they manufacture are always the cover story for the arson, flooding, fake pandemics, and so forth that they engineer.

Whether Trump is one of them (rather likely) or not, “Climate Change” is their Trump card. That and the next fake “Pandemic,” like “Bird Flu.”

These Trump cards enable them to quite simply burn the world down, block the sun, lock us in our homes, steal our land, terminate the Constitution, destroy all food supplies, and finally solve it all by ushering in a One World Government.

If Trump—as his loyalists insist—is 5 steps ahead of them, it sure is hard to see.

Still, I can’t bring myself to declare that hope is lost.

The chaos is so far gone, people are begging Trump not to have the inauguration, or at least not outdoors. HHS requested extra emergency personnel to handle a potential mass casualty event during the inauguration. That’s pretty spooky.

Let me ask you something: How did Donald Trump (if he is what his loyalists say he is) fail to detect the screamingly obvious death trap that was DC on Jan 6?

He couldn’t even investigate “Ali Alexander” of “Stop The Steal?” [Look it up.]

Who are we kidding?

Trump has not protected any Americans from murder, imprisonment, loss of property, or anything else, as far as I can tell.

When might he begin?

I just want him to protect Americans. Stop walking into NWO traps.

I pray he is not one of them. Please bear with me, as I dwell in this in between space, not yet able to declare that we are “doomed,” but having to say: “It’s getting really, really rough.”

Some of you may say: “You’re blaming the only guy who’s trying to turn it all around!”

I don’t know what to “think,” right now.

It freaks me out that his son dated Gavin Newsom’s ex wife. Another thing we never talk about.

Please be respectful of different takes on Trump, in comments section. Respect that there are people who still believe in him, who are not stupid. I want to hear from everybody, on all sides.

The next two weeks promise to be insanely nuts, (even more than they are now) so be kind, stable, prayerful, and open-minded.

Fires have now broken out in the Bronx, NY.

P.S. I am no longer sure about anything or anybody. If I included a clip from a public figure, it does not mean an endorsement of trust.

I trust you, reading this. If you have read this far, it means you honor me with the trust to communicate what I see, and try to approximate what it means.

We’ll have a Zoom very soon, now that extended Christmas/ Reyes Magos is over in Spain.

I am way, way behind on all communications, and have 100 un-answered Substack messages. I worked on this post for 9 continuous hours—going to have breakfast now. Bear with me. Next post is actually some really good news.