The Truth Barrier
Calley Means Accuses Shanahan and Loomer Of Paid Sabotage, As Civil War In MAHA Deepens. Cointelpro?
Celia Farber
May 09, 2025
Debbie Lerman clip here.
And Calley swore he was not involved in the administration and that they weren't looking for a job. That was obviously a lie. So what else are they lying about?? Casey is now nominated (one day before they were to vote on Dr. Jeannette N) and he is working in HHS. In my opinion these 2 nobody's rose from the dust and are now working in the administration...how does that happen when we have proven medical experts that are much more qualified than her? I believe they are controlled opposition to steer health away from the vaccines and totally toward food. I also believe Susie "big pharma" Wiles was behind all of this. No way do I belied RFK Jr. wanted her.
Well, something is afoot. I am using the 72 hour rule before I make any decision on this. I have more confidence in RFK Jr. than in "social media influencers" who may be paid to further a certain narrative, or be stumbling blocks in the way of Trump's progress.