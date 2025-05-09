The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
7h

And Calley swore he was not involved in the administration and that they weren't looking for a job. That was obviously a lie. So what else are they lying about?? Casey is now nominated (one day before they were to vote on Dr. Jeannette N) and he is working in HHS. In my opinion these 2 nobody's rose from the dust and are now working in the administration...how does that happen when we have proven medical experts that are much more qualified than her? I believe they are controlled opposition to steer health away from the vaccines and totally toward food. I also believe Susie "big pharma" Wiles was behind all of this. No way do I belied RFK Jr. wanted her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
7h

Well, something is afoot. I am using the 72 hour rule before I make any decision on this. I have more confidence in RFK Jr. than in "social media influencers" who may be paid to further a certain narrative, or be stumbling blocks in the way of Trump's progress.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
140 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture