When I was “diagnosed” with Lyme (on proper Connecticut tests) in 2021, I was given Methylene blue and an antibiotic. I experienced tremendous relief from brain fog with MB, and felt it was a miracle, as so many do. (I quit the antibiotic pretty quickly—this Lyme thing, if I really had it, was an old, old problem, so I didn't see the need to take antibiotics.)

I took MB (about 20 drops a day) on and off in the years that followed. It always seemed to help a lot, with “brain fog,” which is my main challenge, along with fatigue, and neuro-transmitter/frontal lobe issues.

I’ve tried everything, like most chronically low energy, CFS/Lyme whatever type of people, and in a future post, I will list the things that have actually helped (bio-chemically.)

Top of that list is the now suspect Methylene Blue.

I’ll quickly name a few more things that demonstrably helped me:

Three minute ice baths, low to zero carb diet, no alcohol, sugar, or dairy, vigorous walking/hiking, zinc, magnesium, NAC, sea moss, sunlight, but above all—protecting from all forms of intrapersonal trauma. All forms of “traumatizing narcissism,” and/or angry people. I pray every morning, and lately, I recite Derek Prince’s deliverance prayers twice a day, which does offer relief.

I still don’t know what I think about Lyme disease. (Cause, diagnosis, cure—)

Tom Cowan advised, when I met him in 2022, the following: “Never again say the words “I have Lyme disease.”

So I didn’t, ever again.

My range of symptoms are primarily neurological, but almost none joint related, which is characteristic of Lyme. They wax and wane, yet persist overall, and I often change track, course, and even paradigm. At the moment I suspect I may have pyrrole disorder.

Here’s the thing: If you have this, this syndrome, you’re too confused to find your way out. You crave orders, instructions, simplicity and certainty. Darts in the dark and money you don’t have and temporary hope converting to despair when you yet again are not one of the successes—this is all part of it.

But to the main point of this post: I listened to this Dr. Hazan podcast a few months ago and it scared me off MB, there and then. I posted it at the time.

I never took MB again.

But I want to take it again because it does really help my brain function; It used to be my lifeline.

Hence, I want to ask you guys:

Do we (collectively, by a majority) think this is a bankable truth, what Dr. Hazan says, that MB destroys gut flora, OR, can one take it in moderation, or for brief periods, and not have this catastrophic effect?

Second question: Would taking MB in the form of suppositories or intravenously bypass the threat to gut microbiome?

Please be measured in your comments.



I don’t care that it’s synthetic, or that it’s an old textile dye—I am only asking if we are 100% sure it does more harm than good. I work hard on gut health and don’t want to sabotage my crawling progress. I also don’t want to forsake something that really helps me if there is a way around this challenge.

These questions pertain to everybody, who may be thinking of taking the super popular blue dye that so many (let’s be honest) insist has cured them of countless illnesses and symptoms. This is why I ask for a measured discussion. There’s a ton of miracle feedback all over the internet about MB and I can’t stand it when people wave such things off just because a substance is easy to demonize as a “poison.” (Watch also for “poison” PSY Ops by chaos agents in alt. health.)

Could both camps—for and anti MB—be right?

Again, the case for you can find on literally thousands of videos and hundreds of thousands of comments, online. The case against is primarily from the esteemed Dr. Hazan, who seems to know what she’s talking about.

So what is the truth?

I welcome your measured, insightful comments.

Please don’t think I am asking to be cured!

I only want to know what you all think of Methylene Blue.

