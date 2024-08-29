I discovered the work of Dr. Sanjeev Sabhlok about 6 weeks ago, and wished I hadn’t. His diagnosis of our horror is, I fear, the correct one.

It is also the one very few in the health freedom movement will accept, for reasons that will become obvious.

I began to draft a piece but it fell in with the 2532 other unfinished and unpublished pieces in my drafts folder.

Sabhlok is Indian, living in Australia, an economist, and a public health historian. He’s not on anybody’s radar—what he is saying is extremely unpopular. I disagree with him on huge fronts—they include Israel/Gaza, and utter blind spots about GMOs and industrial toxins. (He calls RFK Jr. an “idiot” who peddles Rachel Carson’s wrong ideas.)

So how can I be so interested in what he has to say?

Because I believe he is correct in his central, horrifying thesis:

Public Health (PH) is a Marxist/Communist creation, and death trap. It is entirely political and ideological, and if it feigns interest in “science” it is only on the level that a serial killer feigns interest in carrying women’s groceries up the stairwell.

The heaviness I felt included the impossibility of persuading health freedom leaders to accept it and see it. This is nobody’s song. We’d rather dither about “capitalism” and “corporate capture,” and the bankruptcy of “virology.”

None of those are the root cause. They are just pet theories that induce all the best fighters, and best minds to exhaust themselves tackling surface issues, never understanding the why or the how in all this.

I screen captured about 40 of Sabhlok’s graphs, back then, but today I decided to just post four, and then leave it.

Here are the four graphs:







You can read his writings here, if you want to. And again, I think he is wrong about major things, like GMOs—wrong in a typically “right-wing” way. Like the Reason magazine set.

Frustrating.

One stunning fact I just learned: Glyphosate was patented first as a chelator; Guess what it chelates most potently by a long shot? Copper. (Morley Robbins.) Without copper, the body can not function, breaks down, iron becomes dys-regulated, and disease follows. In all my years as an HIV dissident, nobody really addressed root causes of disease. Like copper depletion. (See Morley Robbins and Jason Hommel.) But even more shockingly, nobody ever identified the whole stinking apparatus as a Marxist/Malthusian structural attack on life.

(I believe that Marxism is Satanic. I believe the only “science” in it is the science of breaking the human soul. For this reason, I don’t see “virology” collapsing without a root cause admission that its father is eugenics and genocidal “socialism.”)

They (the Marxist/Eugenicists) always loved quarantining, with no scientific basis whatsoever. And they have always loved “vaccines.” No change, no big surprise. We just don’t know history.

These agendas have never had, or even sought, any basis in “science;” The ideology just invents any excuse out of thin air to lock people up and oppress them. That is the black soul of “public health.” The mystery is over.

Dr. Sabhlok goes to the historical roots of this battle, and finds…socialism and eugenics.

Can We Stop Pretending “The Left” Used To Be Decent?

They’re everywhere: Americans who think socialism is a Woody Guthrie concert, or Caesar Chavez. (Whose kids have denounced Robert F. Kennedy Jr.)

Soft, kind, caring, concerned about free speech…

Nobody saw it coming—the Public Health/Pandemic/NWO/Bill Gates/Technocratic/Transhumanist agenda that rode in on the winds of Western romanticism about the unfinished utopia of Karl Marx.

It’s this—it’s what we are living, what is killing us, without mercy. Mercilessness is in its very DNA.

Today I am trying to belt things out without my usual hoarding tendencies—circling endlessly, abandoning drafts. I have watched the top writers, scientists and communicators in our “movement” despair along the following lines:

“What happened to the left?”

I mutter to myself: “Nothing. They were always like this. Where have you been?”

I wrote this, (“What Did I Mean By Virus Communism?) and was thrilled that it was noticed by Diana West, in 2022—she made a video recording of it; Mark Crispin Miller and I had a civilized exchange about whether I should or should not use the word “communism” on the post McCarthy American landscape, at all. We agreed to disagree. I can’t locate the published exchange now, but it was a triangle, with myself, Diana and Mark, and we did not, in the end, resolve this dispute; Diana and I on the same side, being the thing one is not supposed to be. (“Anti-Communist.”)

Yet, one is.

I truly like Toby Rogers personally, and his writing is excellent, his fury well honed;

I see in his central thesis, though, a blind spot. He believes Public Health “became” psychotic. And all the leading lights of the “left” such as Naomi Klein and countless others, suddenly betrayed and went genocidal, in 2020.

This core thesis is popular, since most in the Covid truth movement feel a similar betrayal, since they were mostly at peace, before 2020, with both rotten “public health” religion (HIV/AIDS etc,) with “the left” (as the good guys) and with “Public Health” as a benign construct and force.

Then you have us dirty anti-communists, and those who stand accused of “attacking” the CCP, that misunderstood nice guy. What you won’t find, with the partial exception of many Russians, are people who lived through socialism or communism who still make excuses for it. And I learned last week that Nicole Shanahan’s mother came out of communist China, which is why she is not taken in by the spell.

Nobody has ever asked me: “What did you learn about socialism and Marxism growing up in Sweden in the late 70s, and being initially indoctrinated at the age of 12, by the Communist Youth Party?” (Actually, Greg Reese did.)

Instead I get attempts to reform me, like this conflict with Mark, and countless similar skirmishes, usually sent privately, seeking to make me come to my senses.

It’s All Making Sense: Dissident Movement Was Secular Materialist/Mostly Marxist

I was rejected by the HIV/AIDS dissident and (violently) by the post Huw Christie No Virus faction, who believed in corrective “science” to overturn bad “science.” I was violently expulsed/denounced in 2007 on a public forum for having “an atrocious grasp on the science,” and being a shameful ruination of the gay dissident and general dissident movement, including my 2006 Fauci NIAID Reich expose in Harper’s.

The more time passes, the better I understand what was at the time an annihilating injury to my self-worth, since rejection from what one perceives as peers is excruciating. At the time I fought back, pleadingly, woundedly, and this was my argument: That I was not competing in the arena of science writing—am indeed not a science writer, and can even confess I perhaps do have an “atrocious grasp” on the science. I don’t even understand clumping cat litter.

What “science” is in HIV doctrine? What “science” is in Covid doctrine? It’s all about abuse and subjugation—and that was my subject.

I understand abuse. What I seek to “be” is a writer/journalist documenting the epoch I live in, documenting the human experience. Hence, I just collected voices of lamentation inside the sciences: Peter Duesberg, Kary Mullis, Harvey Bialy, Etienne de Harven, Richard Strohman, Harry Rubin, Dave Rasnick and many more.

I couldn’t get out and I couldn’t belong.

But to stand accused of bringing scientific ruination to the HIV dissident movement, that felt like a brutality that went beyond even then lovelessness of the post Perth dissident zeitgeist.

I ruined my life for nothing? I wasn’t even blowing up evil accurately?

Now I get it.

I had an “atrocious” grasp of science that was always Marxist/Malthusian Public Health tyranny in drag.

I can live with that.

You can order the James Demeo book (Genocide Quotes) online. (Thank you Tom Deferdinando.)

It will shock you. You will see that you have had major wool pulled over your eyes about the founders and leaders of Socialism and Communism.

Eugenics, Marxism, and “Public Health” flock together like birds of a feather.

And if you support Israel’s genocide in Gaza—they got your soul, coming or going, they got you.

Endnotes/Exhibits:



Toby’s truly excellent piece, linked above, quoted here, expresses a question mark at the center of our shared horror and I submit that the “rotten ideology” he refers to, is “Marxism.”



