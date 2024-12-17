Link here.

If I understand this clip right, the next three people in line after Freeland all resigned in short order, after she stepped down, or was fired, hours before this catastrophic “budget” was to be presented.

The system has been doing a controlled demolition on the entire multi-generational Trudeau trauma cult for the past few weeks, father and son both.

The Annette Lucas interview (linked below) with Patrick Bet David in which she disclosed that Pierre Trudeau’s sexual fetishes included the desire to “kill a child” was permitted to go viral, to stay online, even on YouTube.

No mention of The Club of Rome on Pierre Trudeau’s Wikipedia page.

The Fidel Castro paternity controversy is a well crafted, probably true red herring, to deflect from the dissociative trauma symptoms in this whole family, and from the countless crimes.

Justin Trudeau’s eulogy for his father is spectacularly strange, creepy, and ominous. Everybody should have reacted, then.

I am a broken record but the world is illiterate to the signs, symptoms, and compensations of trauma inside very sick, powerful families.

Justin Trudea was never sane. Never seemed sane, and never was sane.

“Everything that has happened to Canada could have been predicted from this creepy speech.”

(YouTube Comment)

I believe it was clear this was a person (Justin Trudeau) was suffering from dissociative trauma, all the way back then,

Look at his mother, Margaret, in the clip linked here. Look how the world’s media normalized something that should have raised immense alarm: She saw her children for 5 days every two weeks? (Pierre Trudeau had custody?) She speaks of the need to totally rethink everything about child rearing…and she looks like somebody being interviewed during a short reel for a 1970s LSD experiment—I don’t mean that as a slight to her. I mean she’s very traumatized.

The eyes.

Margaret Trudeau was cast as “bipolar,” and all stories about her sexual promiscuity, as usual, missed the elephant in the room: Her husband.

Now, in 2024, we hear what exactly was going on with the “charismatic” Pierre Trudeau:

I’ve been struggling with this post for several hours, occasionally nodding off, waking up again and trying to figure out what is bothering me so much.

It’s the queasy shock that comes from the moment when the stage, the curtains, the whole thing collapses.

Jonestown is not far off.

Canadians are lining up to be euthanized. 15,280 in 2023.

A $62 billion deficit?

(Quotes above from Pierre Trudeau.)

I feel nauseous contemplating those two people—Trudeau and Freeland—their smug faces, their deliberate and arrogant open air destructiveness of Canada and the Canadian people. The nausea one would feel to see a pilot deliberately crash a plane.

They were both as vapid, as they were “incompetent.

Again—look at the Justin Trudeau eulogy from his father’s funeral, in 2000. Even Fidel Castro (seated behind a beaming Margaret) looks uncomfortable.

What did they stand for, in the end?

Club of Rome New World-Order depop—murder, plunder, euthanasia, pedophilia rings, war profits.

Why didn’t anybody stop them?

All you have to do is look at Pierre Trudeau’s eyes: