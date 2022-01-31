Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis, Born in Jamaica, Comes Out To March In Support of Freedom Convoy
"Why would I not be here?"
Canadian lawyer and Member of Parliament Leslyn Lewis, who moved to Canada from Jamaica at age 5, had some very interesting things to say about the Freedom Convoy.
According to an article in MacLeans, “She is the first-ever woman of color vying to lead the Conservative party of Canada.”
When asked by journalist Andrew Lawton what brought her here there s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.