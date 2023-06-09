Catastrophe Fatigue: "Climate Change" Now Causes 400 Forest Fires To Erupt At Once in Quebec, And Send A "Toxic Blanket" Over NYC
Why Not Syracuse?
I was in New York City when the yellow smoke haze descended, just at the exact moment it crossed my mind to give my hometown of New York City another try, on grounds things felt “normal” again. I was in an Upper West Side health food store when I saw how dark it was and expected torrential rain any minute. I began walking home, wondering why it smelled…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.