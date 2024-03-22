About two weeks ago, an old friend in London revealed to me that Catherine, the princess of Wales, had been operated on for a cancer, called Pseudomyxoma Peritonei. This was on the word of a source who knew a colleague of one of the surgeons.

My friend told me it was a very rare cancer, that can be very serious, if not found early, and treated “radically.” It afflicts 2 in a million people.

I decided not to report it, for obvious reasons.

The source also said King Charles had been diagnosed as far back as November, and the Palace decided to release the news of his cancer, to deflect attention from Kate.

Today, Catherine released a video, so I decided it is now fair game to report it.

