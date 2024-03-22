Catherine, Princess of Wales, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
According To A Source Of Mine In London, It's A Rare Cancer That Requires "Radical" Treatment
About two weeks ago, an old friend in London revealed to me that Catherine, the princess of Wales, had been operated on for a cancer, called Pseudomyxoma Peritonei. This was on the word of a source who knew a colleague of one of the surgeons.
My friend told me it was a very rare cancer, that can be very serious, if not found early, and treated “radically.” It afflicts 2 in a million people.
I decided not to report it, for obvious reasons.
The source also said King Charles had been diagnosed as far back as November, and the Palace decided to release the news of his cancer, to deflect attention from Kate.
Today, Catherine released a video, so I decided it is now fair game to report it.
William and Kate: Having vaccinations is “really really important.”
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
So let me understand this: Kate, Big Chuck, and Fergie all have cancer? All around the same time?
Hmmm…
And the pharmafia have on hand a cancer vaccine?
It doesn’t take a genius to see where this is all going…
And believe me, they will make billions and billions
I don't believe for one second that any monarchy anywhere in the world got a real jab...