Note to readers: I changed the title of this, replaced the word “witchcraft” with the word “sorcery” not because I think witchcraft was the wrong word but because it invariably leads to arguments about witches being misunderstood etc.
Paganism being misunderstood.
All that.
Thank you for taking note of the word change.
CF
"sorceries" in the Bible is based upon the Greek word "pharmakeia," as used here:
And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy SORCERIES were all nations deceived. (Rev 18:23)
The above verse is a description of the end-times nation of Babylon, which is America.
Restated: "for by thy PHARMAKEIA were all nations deceived"
Think on "AIDS" and "COVID" and decades of Big pHarma. This is what we (America-Babylon) have done, and continue to do.
Things are playing out quickly...
WhyAmericaIsBabylon.com
