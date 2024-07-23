It’s actually happening, and the more the minutes pass, the more I am able to discern how the alchemists are thinking. How they think, period, and certainly how they’re thinking now.

We (non occult) think: Who “is” Kamala Harris? What qualifications does she

“have?”

They, by contrast, know that none of that matters—they are masters of transformation and metamorphosis. They don’t need any starting material to have any particular qualities.

For example, 1983/84: A blob of unremarkable proteins from the blood of ailing gay men in France was transformed into the most famous “virus” in the world, called “HIV.” They learned to make “viruses” that did not exist, sigils for extinction, and domination on the road to the New World Order.

The way the transformation happened in that case, was the swipe of Robert Gallo’s pen, striking out his lab assistant’s conclusions (about the sample that had been sent from the Pasteur Institute) and replacing them with the reverse conclusion.

Similarly, Kamala Harris can, before your eyes, be transformed into a heroic, beloved, sensational candidate, young, “energetic,” progressive and woke, while Joe Biden is (in the same transformation sequence) transformed into a hero on par with George Washington, for stepping aside to save the nation. (See Colbert.)

The nation, The United States, in this deranged fairy tale, will be saved by a princess, or queen, named Kamala Harris. She has no redemptive qualities, but this matters not at all, to the sorcerers. Not necessary, and in fact, an impediment. Her qualities are imbued, imposed, alchemized onto not her, but us. Just you watch to see what kind of feminist super hero branding the she be covered in.

The Beyonce Nail In The Coffin

As recently as yesterday, I was thinking: “No way. Kamala Harris? That’s inconceivable. They can’t run her.”

Today I was reminded of yet another one of the sorcerers greatest secrets, which is the power of nothingness.

The multi trillion dollar AIDS cartel sprang out of nothing, (no thing,) as did the multi-multi trillion dollar Covid cartel; Our money is created out of thin air, and similarly, our “elected leaders” are created before our eyes in a blind flash, a single Monarch Media Tornado, and the new creation is before us. It’s happening right now, with Kamala.

Enter: Beyoncé—the Satanic High Priestess Who Provides The Song That Will Make It Happen

This—the headline about Beyoncé giving her song “Freedom” to the Harris campaign— made me realize in an instantaneous moment of dread, that Kamala Harris actually could be deployed to “beat” Trump, and RFK Jr. As unfathomable as that seemed, just yesterday.

Her lack of all forms of intelligence, coherence, education, state craft etc would not matter because she would be launched as a pop culture candidate, fake-woke hip, laughing, dancing, and rousing the masses by the same dark frequencies the so-called music industry uses. All they have to do it put them together, marry them: Radical Progressive failing, detested politicians and larger than life Satanic pop culture figures.

Voilà.

(The only thing is, I thought Michelle Obama was going to be the first hip hop President.)

ActBlue.

I decided to have a look at Beyoncé’s music video for the song “Freedom,” which will be the Harris campaign song. In the opening scene, the camera zooms in on a baby on a white bed, and the baby makes a devil horn sign (Masonic/Illuminati) about 20 seconds in. I lasted 1 minute 25 seconds into it. It is super next level creepy.

Beyoncé performing the song at Coachella.

I can easily imagine her pageantry, drums, beats, dancers, lights, etc being successfully deployed to make Candidate Harris seem like a larger than life post-post-feminist super heroine.

Here is Kamala’s active use of the song, already.

Colbert oversees the Transformation Op:

“I am Kamala Harris, My Pronouns Are She And Her…”

Have you seen these clips, of KH in the WH, overseeing Woke incantations with masks (occult symbol of transformation?) They are below:

One thing I do not regret in my life is my zero-concession loathing of “woke.”

I believe these people to be practitioners of sorcery, and to be engaged in power spells involving clothing, colors, masks, identity, names, hair, and more. (“Monarch Mind Control.”)

No further comment at the moment.

In video below, we understand why Jon Stewart punched up Joe Biden, as it was a prelude to this: