Open in app or online

Out of 4,526 Babies and Toddlers, Less than 1 out of 3 Made it to the 2-Month Follow-up Study Visit in Pfizer's mRNA Nanoparticle Injection Trials.

KAREN KINGSTON

JUN 19

June 18, 2023: In July of 2022 I began reporting on my analysis of Pfizer’s Phase-3 trial data of babies and toddlers from the ages of 6 …