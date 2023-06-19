What Happened To The 4,526 Babies and Toddlers, Aged 6 Months to 4 Years, In Pfizer mRNA Phase 3 Trials? Karen Kingston Report
"I don't understand how a human being with a soul could have carried out these criminal experiments." Karen Kingston
What Happened to their Babies?
Out of 4,526 Babies and Toddlers, Less than 1 out of 3 Made it to the 2-Month Follow-up Study Visit in Pfizer's mRNA Nanoparticle Injection Trials.
JUN 19
June 18, 2023: In July of 2022 I began reporting on my analysis of Pfizer’s Phase-3 trial data of babies and toddlers from the ages of 6 …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.