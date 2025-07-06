Thank you (readers) for bringing this account to my attention—he shows documents from Rainmaker and details an attempt to awaken MAHA.

Ragged clothes mean something. Many of these young CEO wunderkinds have this affectation, which I attribute to early childhood trauma, but I could be wrong. Look at his sneakers. Also the Jesus T shirt bothered me, it seemed mocking somehow. I was not wrong. Turns out he has a sign that says: “Jesus died for our Zyns” on his wall, “Zyns” being nicotine pouches.

Blue Rain in Texas:







Clip here.

Claims the blue water caused nausea and hallucinations when ingested.





