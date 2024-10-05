It has become in vogue over the last 48-72 hours to caustically castigate people for spreading “misinformation,” about hurricane Helene and the aftermath. The main point of contention is whether anybody has proof that citizens of NC were threatened with arrest as they attempted to help people get to safety. I think this argument is pedantic, and divisive.

Some pretty decent journalists and “diggers” may be afflicted with a Spirit of Correction. (Bear in mind people can correct their way out of truth as readily as they can correct their way toward it.)

Just listen to people, straight, the story is in all their voices.

Here Chris Martenson allows a man named Cody, 32, to speak almost uninterrupted, about his surreal morning, last Friday, moment by momen. This story is being told by the survivors and there is no complication believing or not believed different versions. Everybody’s story is similar, only varying in the horror of the details:



It came upon them within in minutes.

No warning. No nothing.



12 hours ago

I don't understand how any American isn't fully aware of what has happened to SE America and just how dire the situation is. I live in TAIWAN and I've been on the edge of my chair following this nightmare since the first few hours Helene struck. I can only imagine the shell shock and desperation of these people and the trials and tribulations they have yet to face. The nightmare is far from over. The lack of government response is incomprehensible and unforgiveable. We just got hit by a large typhoon this last week. ALL military resources, especially rescue choppers, were on standby even before the rain started. There are no plausible excuses as to ehy the US government has chosen to add insult to injury of its own citizens. Shocking really. My assessment? Somebody really wants that land and they'll make other people pay any cost to get it. We are looking a one massive crime scene and the worst tragedy on US soil since the Civil War. My God have mercy on all our souls.

13 hours ago

Preparing for a hurricane in the mountains of North Carolina is like preparing for a blizzard on a Florida beach! Something is off with this whole thing! And, its not climate change!

12 hours ago

"That whenever ANY GOVERNMENT BECOMES DESTRUCTIVE OF THESE ENDS, it is the right of the people "...

13 hours ago

I belive New Zealand was based as a test case for Helena. The exact same thing was perpetrated on the East cost of North Island, ie Cyclone Gabriel. The cyclone pushed into the mountains, causing devastating land slides, small towns buried under mud, homes washed away etc etc. These weather systems are not normal, they are for sure being engineered.

A Must Listen

Many very harrowing detailed ground reports from callers to InfoWars, here.

Hillary Clinton warns again about Americans having free access to diverse information: “If they don’t moderate the content, we lose total control.”

What They Said: Joe Biden

Clip here.