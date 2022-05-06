Today would have been my father Barry’s 92nd birthday. I’ve gotten quieter and quieter about my father since he died onMay 6, 2020. There’s so much to process. I do talk to him, and sometimes I hear his voice. What I’d forgotten was how we used to laugh.

Today I sat out in the sun at a cafe at last reading his 2012 book: Cocktails With Molotov—An Odys…