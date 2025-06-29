I named this book, for my father. He was going to name it “Colored Water” but I said: “You had actual cocktails in Moscow with Molotov. Why not name it “Cocktails With Molotov?” My suggestion was accepted. This is the story for which the book was originally going to be named. I think it is a story that could be a fable, like a Hans Christian Anderson fable, like The Emperor’s New Clothes. I still cry when I read it.

If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and appreciated—especially now.

Thank you! 🦆