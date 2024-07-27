Two comments, and a reply to “Julianne Jaz:”

(By the way, I am certain Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is his birth name, I am not certain “Julianne Jaz” is a real name. And generally, I don’t honor the stones thrown by people using fake names, at the moral failings of those who fight using their real names, but I make an exception. This post does not offer moral resolution. It only places the dilemma out in the open to hopefully work toward resolution. A note before reading this: I’m a writer; Failure and loss, conflict and tragedy, incomprehension at myself, never mind others, are my materials. If you want successful moral paintings through words, seek out a propagandist, or a Marxist. Writing should express the absolute impossibility of the human condition that is also known by its ancient name: Tragedy. Critics are quite possibly “right.” But if you can’t beam the pure white light of moral cleanliness on yourself, you can at least describe your cloudy failure with some precision.)

Post that started it all.

Two Comments:

Celia Farber

12 hrs agoAuthor

Of course there isn't. Fake pandemics are possibly as dangerous as war, nuclear war, perhaps more. Hence, Bobby Kennedy is rare. I agree it's incomprehensible what he stated about Israel and Gaza. I expect him to explain it one day.

Julianne Jaz

11 hrs ago·edited 4 hrs ago

"Expect him to explain one day"?!?! No, how about he fucking explains himself NOW. Why should anyone wait for an explanation while RFK Jr IS ACTIVELY LYING ABOUT THE PALESTINIANS??? And he went on Jimmy Dore and spent 30 goddamned minutes spewing one lie after another completely misrepresenting Israel's gangster government in one of the most sickening displays of revisionist history I've ever witnessed. Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté from The Gray Zone literally debunked EVERY SINGLE SENTENCE Kennedy uttered. He needs to get that vile "rabbi" Schmulei Boteach's dick out of his mouth and stop lying nonstop about GENOCIDE. PERIOD. Otherwise, he can go to fucking hell forever with the rest of the genocide apologists/supporters.

And Celia, not a good look shilling for this bastard either.”

First, from a language perspective, “not a good look,” is a battered and ugly cliché. And it’s kind of funny that it’s used in the midst of histrionic profanity, but let’s move on.

I take note of phrases—I have never encountered a person in this field who uses “not a good look,” who is not struggling with excessive judgment. I understand insufficient “judgment” is also an affliction. Are they equal? No idea. I need 3 months unperturbed, to read Dante. Pretty sure we will all turn up duds.

That said—

Am I “shilling” for RFK Jr. when I say (repeating the essence of what I said) I have discovered that there are no US Presidential candidates who don’t sing for Israel.

I have never been offered a penny of any form of persuasion money never mind taken it. Not once, ever. What I meant to say in yesterday’s post is that people have to '“swallow” this “bitter pill,” as “reality” and then decide: Vote for the only candidate who opposes the Pharma beast, despite his incomprehensible utterances about Palestinians and about Israel, or, refuse to vote at all?

Reality check: Those are our choices. And that was “all I was saying.”

So, the “bitter pill” is to accept that the utopia is gone, the dream is gone, now it’s all bitter reality, where things are not at all like the dream we dream since childhood. A father who is all good. A mother who is all good. Life is all about “waking up,'“ when we do not want to. “Loss, loss, loss—unless you devote yourself to its opposition.” (Tennessee Williams)

Definition of “shill:”



shills; shilled; shilling. Britannica Dictionary definition of SHILL. [no object] US, informal + disapproving. : to talk about or describe someone or something in a favorable way because you are being paid to do it — often + for. celebrities shilling for politicians.

I don’t work for or receive a penny from any RFK Jr. enterprise, ie the campaign, or CHD, or even The Defender periodical, which rejected my articles even when RFK Jr. specifically said they should be published. (2021-2022.)

But do I love him for what he did for the sunken, forgotten warriors and martyrs who tried to tell the world about Anthony Fauci starting back in 1987? Yes. Let’s call this my weakness. I make a lousy Bolshevik. I’m the child of divorced parents and “parental alienation” before it had a name. Such persons tend to stall for time and seek negotiating points in a conflict.

I represent myself, and I have been vocal in my horror about Gaza from the outset. I’ve lost many subscribers, income, friends and family, but this I am accustomed to. I would like to be asked to represent and defend only my own published words. If I worked for the RFK Jr campaign or CHD, it might be another story, but I don’t.

I do not deny that for those of us who were deeply grateful to RFK Jr. for dredging from the sea floor the lost history of Anthony Fauci’s decades of murder, are stuck and conflicted. (These are human attributes.)

Our gratitude, especially in my case, as I was viciously persecuted by the Fauci Reich since age 21, I had friends killed, and so on—is at odds with our sadness that apparently some kind of Zionist handler got to him or whatever the truth is. I sense traumatic applications which, if we knew the full truth, would possibly inspire empathy.

I used the word “incomprehensible,” but that nevertheless caused “Julianne Jaz” to express vituperative loathing, and fault me for “shilling.”

Vera Sharav is in the same dilemma and was brave enough to speak on the record about her horror over Israel’s decimation of Gaza, as a Jewish woman, survivor of a labor camp, and the murder of her father.

That post is here. It’s titled: “Vera Sharav Is A Child Survivor Of The Holocaust. What Does She Feel About The Post Oct. 7 Israeli Bombardments Of Gaza? Has Anybody Asked?”

The War That Was Not Trendy

I’ve had long conversations with Vera about this. We have both lived for decades with nobody, nobody showing up on the hated story field of human experimentation and pharmaceutical genocide. By and large, that not showing up extends to Julianne’s white knights, Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate. (Both great journalists on their chosen subject, which, by the way, is not a third rail subject. Being pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist is a safe left/progressive tree, compared to being, say, an AIDS denialist or anti-vaxxer. On their turf, they stayed, and from this turf, they do great work. This is their moment.) These conversations center on what Vera hopes to convey to Bobby, about how much she wants him to return to the people, the disempowered, and we both feel he is being shaped by other forces that want him to really go places, rather than be himself. I still predict he will come out and condemn the atrocities in Gaza, and many of you will say too little too late, and I understand.

White Knights

Matt Taibbi, who I think earns at least a million dollars a year, did a downright fawning interview with Robert Gallo in 2020. And…who is his co-host. She looks familiar…Katie Halper, right?

Clear as a bell about Israel/Gaza, Katie is. And Matt is clear as a bell about all kinds of things, like tech censorship and financial corruption. Both are huge journalistic icons.

Did they get excoriated for this abomination? Should they be? Is it their duty to understand who this man (Robert Gallo) is and what he did?

No idea.



This post is about how nothing is perfect. People have “blind spots.”

There are no white knights. No perfect heroes. Nobody who didn’t betray the great truth on one end or the other. Or else it’s just a matter of people picking their battles and guarding their bandwidth.

Another thing: I don’t do public condemnations. I’m not Robespierre.

I have no idea what made Bobby Kennedy Jr. to say those things— but no, I do not throw him under the bus of my abject disapproval and condemnation.

I am still very grateful to him for what he did. And I will be until I die.

Childhood

Being screeched at by a furious woman because I did not hate a man, far away, was my entire childhood, and rubs me the wrong way to this day. The woman was my mother, and I took it from her because I loved her, the man was my father. My mother wanted me to accept endless blame and shame for my failure to condemn and mimic her rage patterns.

I took it from my mother, I had no choice, but I’m disinclined to take it from you, Julianne.

I don’t owe it to you to publish either excoriation or profanity.

Go ahead and make voodoo dolls of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Indulge.

I would ask: Who will you turn to when there is not one voice in the mass public sphere, warning (as was the point of that post) of the next deadly “vaccine” and baseless “pandemic?”

What is never factored in his just how hard it is to go against the Pharmaceutical leviathan.

In Kennedy, I see a man stepping up to confront a beast because he understood the truth and did what he had to do. It’s a sacrifice. The Kennedys are sacrificial, as part of their family seal.

Meanwhile, everybody’s hero Donald Trump and everybody’s hero Bernie Sanders and everybody in DC in between have yet to utter their first word of condemnation to the Pharma/Public Health Leviathan. Same goes for many alt. hero journalists.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. agreed to be “walking dead,” as soon as he took on vaccines, never mind Covid and AIDS.

So many Substack brats have no earthly idea what this walk means.

I do.

It makes me wish to stall for time.

Once he really sees evidence that was previously kept from him, my sense is, he shifts.

And you are entirely within your right to call me a fool.

But not to call me a “shill.”