“The mark of an educated mind is to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.”

—Aristotle.

The more 'context' we have, the clearer the picture. There is so much going on here, NOTHING like the story being spun. From the beginning. Israel has one of the best border securities IN THE WORLD. So sensitive it can detect a grasshopper going across was 1 tech article I read. The Israeli intelligence network, Mossad, considered 1 of the BEST IN THE WORLD. So I don't buy the official narrative because it would make a lie of all the billions given and spent for all of it. It is possible of course(just like the 1.7 BILLION in small arms, ammo, shoulder rockets,... unaccounted for in Ukraine, 1 of the most corrupt governments in the world) but doesn't appear likely in this instance. To say it all failed including a 4-8 hour(depending on where you read) delay in response? Skeptical to say the least. Then factor in the HUGE(100's of thousands) protesting and taking to the streets in opposition of what was taking place in the government and the judicial system before the war broke out. Now, since October '23, they are under 'martial law'. ANY TIME a 'following' or 'narrative' becomes 'cult like', then it definitely is an 'op' of some kind. People looking the other way, being blind to what's going on, and even encouraging the death and slaughter, shows that the 'op'/'brainwashing' has worked on many( best book I've come across on this :'One Idea To Rule Them All-Michelle Stiles). This has achieved almost an art form. Those in power that run these things ABSOLUTELY DON'T CARE about the cost of ANY human life. Nihilist/narcissist? 'Having their conscious seared as with a hot iron....'? This is nothing new unfortunately. Read about Pearl Harbor by Perlof, or just look at history almost anywhere. When the whites arrived in the Americas in 1492, there were 60-120 million Indians in the Americas (depending where you read) with 4-18 million in the US alone(depending on where you read). Latest estimates are less than a million in the US, 60-112 million in the Americas. Genocide on a MASSIVE scale. Nothing to see here. It's obvious that's what happening in Gaza. But it's not being stopped. How evil the governments and officials of our world have become? So what do we do, what CAN we do? 'We do NOT war against flesh and blood but against......' So, 'Putting on the WHOLE armor of God......' And 'One shall put 1000 to flight, 2 10,000......'(which was actually proven that it works by the 'maharishi effect'). The 1 thing that gives me any solace if there is any: 'It would be better if a millstone was tied around your neck and be cast into the sea than to harm one of my little ones.' That's actually a promise by One who ALWAYS keeps His promise. Just saying.”

—William Taylor

PS. added by Celia:

William, I am glad you brought up Perloff. I have read him—he’s one of my favorite outsider historians, and his Pearl Harbor writings close the case entirely for any the official narrative.

Here’s something that shoes up one of your points:



”As nations look for ways to secure their borders, they often look to Israel as an obvious solution. In 2019, Elbit Systems of America, the U.S. subsidiary of an Israeli defense company, worked alongside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency to secure up to 200 miles of the U.S.Southwest border by building integrated fixed towers that were equipped with radars and monitors. Furthermore, Israeli smart walls have also been deployed within the European Union (EU) under the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, also known as Frontex. Last year, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and French company Airbus won a joint Frontex contract for € 50 million for maritime aerial surveillance services. Elbit also won another Frontex contract for the same amount and similar solutions.”

