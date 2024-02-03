“The mark of an educated mind is to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.”
—Aristotle.
The more 'context' we have, the clearer the picture. There is so much going on here, NOTHING like the story being spun. From the beginning. Israel has one of the best border securities IN THE WORLD. So sensitive it can detect a grasshopper going across was 1 tech article I read. The Israeli intelligence network, Mossad, considered 1 of the BEST IN THE WORLD. So I don't buy the official narrative because it would make a lie of all the billions given and spent for all of it. It is possible of course(just like the 1.7 BILLION in small arms, ammo, shoulder rockets,... unaccounted for in Ukraine, 1 of the most corrupt governments in the world) but doesn't appear likely in this instance. To say it all failed including a 4-8 hour(depending on where you read) delay in response? Skeptical to say the least. Then factor in the HUGE(100's of thousands) protesting and taking to the streets in opposition of what was taking place in the government and the judicial system before the war broke out. Now, since October '23, they are under 'martial law'. ANY TIME a 'following' or 'narrative' becomes 'cult like', then it definitely is an 'op' of some kind. People looking the other way, being blind to what's going on, and even encouraging the death and slaughter, shows that the 'op'/'brainwashing' has worked on many( best book I've come across on this :'One Idea To Rule Them All-Michelle Stiles). This has achieved almost an art form. Those in power that run these things ABSOLUTELY DON'T CARE about the cost of ANY human life. Nihilist/narcissist? 'Having their conscious seared as with a hot iron....'? This is nothing new unfortunately. Read about Pearl Harbor by Perlof, or just look at history almost anywhere. When the whites arrived in the Americas in 1492, there were 60-120 million Indians in the Americas (depending where you read) with 4-18 million in the US alone(depending on where you read). Latest estimates are less than a million in the US, 60-112 million in the Americas. Genocide on a MASSIVE scale. Nothing to see here. It's obvious that's what happening in Gaza. But it's not being stopped. How evil the governments and officials of our world have become? So what do we do, what CAN we do? 'We do NOT war against flesh and blood but against......' So, 'Putting on the WHOLE armor of God......' And 'One shall put 1000 to flight, 2 10,000......'(which was actually proven that it works by the 'maharishi effect'). The 1 thing that gives me any solace if there is any: 'It would be better if a millstone was tied around your neck and be cast into the sea than to harm one of my little ones.' That's actually a promise by One who ALWAYS keeps His promise. Just saying.”
—William Taylor
PS. added by Celia:
William, I am glad you brought up Perloff. I have read him—he’s one of my favorite outsider historians, and his Pearl Harbor writings close the case entirely for any the official narrative.
Here’s something that shoes up one of your points:
”As nations look for ways to secure their borders, they often look to Israel as an obvious solution. In 2019, Elbit Systems of America, the U.S. subsidiary of an Israeli defense company, worked alongside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency to secure up to 200 miles of the U.S.Southwest border by building integrated fixed towers that were equipped with radars and monitors. Furthermore, Israeli smart walls have also been deployed within the European Union (EU) under the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, also known as Frontex. Last year, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and French company Airbus won a joint Frontex contract for € 50 million for maritime aerial surveillance services. Elbit also won another Frontex contract for the same amount and similar solutions.”
From this website, where you can read more.
Agree, I thought from the very beginning that this was an orchestrated event, a false flag, so to speak. What I have seen in some photos from substacks regarding Ukraine that horrified me, to provide another data point, were the photos of the stacked up dead bodies of the Ukrainian soldiers. Horrible. Yet the MSM will not show any of this. And if you talk to people who only watch TV, they have no idea of the tremendous loss of life. The US is using our tax money to kill us and others overseas. Terrible.
This may be of interest:
"Israel Shahak was a resident of the Warsaw Ghetto and a survivor of Bergen-Belsen. He arrived in Palestine in 1945 and lived there until his death in 2001. He was an outspoken critic of the state of Israel and a human rights activist. He was also the author of the highly acclaimed Jewish Fundamentalism in Israel (Pluto Press 1999) and Open Secrets: Israeli Nuclear and Foreign Policies (Pluto Press 1997).
Contents:
Foreword by Gore Vidal
1: A Closed Utopia?
2: Prejudice and Prevarication
3: Orthodoxy and Interpretation
4: The Weight of History
5: The Laws against Non-Jews
6: Political Consequences
Notes and References
***
‘Shahak is an outstanding scholar, with remarkable insight and depth of knowledge. His work is informed and penetrating, a contribution of great value.’
– Noam Chomsky
‘The future of the Palestinian people would have looked much brighter if there had been more Israelis like Shahak ... An outstanding personality.’
– The Jerusalem Times
‘Shahak is a very brave man who should be honored for his services to humanity ... One of the most remarkable individuals in the contemporary Middle East.’
– Edward Said
‘This is a remarkable book ...[It] deserves a wide readership, not only among Jews, but among Christians who seek a fuller understanding both of historical Judaism and of modern-day Israel.’
– Catholic New Times
‘Shahak’s overview of Jewish history is both erudite and readable ... A trail-blazing, double taboo-breaking piece of dynamite.’
– Middle East International
‘Above all, Shahak has the courage to say what most Israelis do not dare to say and definitely do not want to hear ... Remarkable, powerful, and provocative.’
– London Review of Books
‘Anyone who wants to change the Jewish community so that it stops siding with the forces of reaction should read this book.’
– Jewish Socialist
‘Shahak is the latest – if not the last – of the great prophets.’
– Gore Vidal
‘Shahak subjects the whole history of Orthodoxy to a hilarious and scrupulous critique.’
– The Nation
Professor Israel Shahak
Pluto Press (2002)
Foreword to the first printing
by Gore Vidal
Jewish History, Jewish Religion:
The Weight of Three Thousand Years
