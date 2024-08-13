I’m urging people to listen to the first four minutes—it doesn’t require agreeing with Wolf about CCP, Israel or anything else. She is absolutely clear, and it must be said. And it is, as she says, “bizarre," this election fraud elephant in the room nobody is really talking about.

Coup As The New Recycling

Naomi Wolf knows the Democrat playbook so well she says she could run it in her sleep. It’s an out-in-the -open “playbook,” with fully infused revolutionary morality. Their “platform” is to stop Trump from becoming President by any means necessary.

Does this “make sense?”

Yes.

Revolutionary progressives, (I would add, “Illuminati-Masonic” types) before they agree on all else, believe that the ends justify the means, no matter the means.

Call this their “blank check.”

They always tell us and tell us and tell us. The “telling” is the act of wearing down the shock springs in the human ear, so their democracy-despising fascist rhetoric, utterly insurrectionist in tone and substance, eventually sounds like just another day at PBS.

Why are both the Trump and RFK Jr. campaigns, let alone “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds” of Republicans, served a plan on a silver platter to clean up election fraud, appearing disinterested in taking a single real step to ensure a “fair” election?

I’ve wondered and wondered about this, as so many of us have: Why are we all pretending there will be what we call an “election” in November?

Wolf and her team even raised money and drafted a bill to rid the election process of fraud, even offered free lobbying, and it was of zero interest to Rebublicans. Crickets.

Here’s the Jamie Raskin quote, if you have not yet heard it. I agree it is alarming, but it is also very consistent with the entire Democrat agenda, ethos, rhetoric and ideology. The Democrat part has become a single issue party, and their one issue is rid the nation of Donald Trump, and in so doing, render the will of the people obsolete forever.

Intersecting Ops: Grief, Moral Metamorphosis, Sainthood Via Trump Hunting (In The Kabuki Play That’s Gone On For Way Too Long)

Atlantic Monthly article on how Democrats could disqualify Trump if the Supreme Court fails to do so.

Bear in mind Raskin said that since his son committed suicide, he is not afraid of anything.

Jamie Raskin: Radicalized After The Death By Suicide Of His Son, Tommy. Tommy Committed Suicide In The Second Year Of The Covid Terror: He was laid to rest on Jan 5, 2021. On Jan 6, Raskin was in the Capitol with his youngest daughter. See video below.

I’ve been researching him, and I see absolutely that he is poised to become the next superstar for the Dems. Countless worshipful articles, and even a puff piece in which he goes on a hike with Jen Psaki, while talking about his grief, and his concern for “our democracy.”

Outtakes from various puff pieces, Atlantic, The New Yorker, etc, about Raskin’s heroism, in which you can see the playbook very clearly, backwards and forwards:

To wit:

Jan 6 is a cancer, a plague. A poison mushroom that never ceases to pollinate its poisonous lies.

Jamie Rasking: From Wikipedia:

Raskin is married to Sarah Bloom Raskin, who served as the Maryland Commissioner of Financial Regulation from 2007 to 2010. They live in Takoma Park, Maryland.[66] President Barack Obama nominated Bloom Raskin to the Federal Reserve Board on April 28, 2010.[67] On October 4, 2010, she was sworn in as a governor of the Federal Reserve Board by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.[68] President Joe Biden nominated her for chair of the Federal Reserve Board, but Republicans boycotted her committee hearing and Joe Manchin opposed her because of her views on the use of monetary policy to address climate change. Given that stalemate, she withdrew her nomination.[69] She served as the United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury from March 19, 2014, to January 20, 2017.[70]

The Raskins have two daughters, Hannah and Tabitha, and had a son named Tommy. On December 31, 2020, Raskin's office announced that his son Tommy, a graduate of Montgomery Blair High School, a graduate of Amherst College, and a second-year student at Harvard Law School, had died at the age of 25.[71] On January 4, 2021, Raskin and his wife posted a tribute to their son online that stated that, after a prolonged battle with depression, he had died by suicide.[72][73] In a farewell note, Tommy said, "Please forgive me. My illness won today. Look after each other, the animals and the global poor. All my love, Tommy."[74] Tommy was buried on January 5, 2021. The next day, Raskin was in the Capitol with his daughter and son-in-law during the January 6 Capitol attack.[75][76] Hours later, he began drafting an article of impeachment against President Trump, and six days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named Raskin the lead manager of Trump's second impeachment.[77][78] His 2022 book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy focuses on his son's life and his preparation for the impeachment trial.[79] He was also the subject of a MSNBC documentary film titled "Love & The Constitution", which covered his first three years in Congress and his fight to uphold the constitution during Trump's presidency. The film also captured the loss of his son and Raskin’s appointment as lead impeachment manager in Trump's second impeachment trial.[80]

Raskin has been vegetarian since 2009.[81]

Health

[edit]

In May 2010, Raskin was diagnosed with colon cancer. He received six weeks of radiation and chemotherapy, and surgery to remove part of his colon, followed by more chemotherapy through early 2011.[82]

In December 2022, Raskin announced that he had been diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and said he would undergo chemoimmunotherapy,[83][84] which he completed in April 2023.[85] On April 27, he said the cancer was in remission.[86]

There are profound lies and distortions in this clip.