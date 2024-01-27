Crippled by Mental illness For Almost 40 Years—Anorexia, Cutting, Voices, OCD and more—Valerie Anne Smith Made A Full Recovery On Carnivore Diet
"Every Day Is A Miraculous And Cherished Gift Of Joy" Part 2 Of A Series
Her remarkable story told in full, here.
From Valerie’s pinned Tweet:
Mental Illness robbed me of 40yrs. It took my mind & my body. Carnivore(ketogenic nutrition) healed me & brought new life. LEFT PIC: Jan. 2018 severe depression, schizoaffective voices, cutting, OCD, Anorexia, multiple organ prolapses, fractures, 5'9" <80lbs BMI 11 RIGHT PIC: Sept. 2023 Siesta Key beach vacation. 5yrs healed of every psychiatric feature, abundant health & joy!! Traditional treatment never helped. At 48, hope was gone. The writings of Dr. Georgia Ede about the brain sparked a glimmer. Next came Dr. Ken Berry videos. I took my 1st bite of meat Jan. 2018. Within 12 months, the carnivore diet healed my brain, even tho I hadn't gained a lb yet. Weight gain does not heal mental illness, I'd been weight restored on carbs, my illness raged on. 45lbs of muscle came AFTER my mental healing. Every day is a miraculous & cherished gift of joy! I'm eternally grateful to have a life I've never known before, a vibrant life!!
I think the first rule of nutrition (or pretty much anything else) is, if in doubt, do exactly the opposite of what the PhD academic consensus mandates. You will be helping yourself 90% of the time. I switched from vegetarian to paleo about 2 years ago and lost 30 pounds and my BP went from 160 to 115. I am 77 years old and take no prescription meds, though I live now in SW Mexico and we have a lot freer access to meds OTC than in the land of the free/s. Only ones needing a prescription are psychotropics and most antibiotics.
If I were to suggest just one really easy change, it would be to totally ditch all seed oils. This would include all processed foods. Soy is the worst but they are all literally poisonous. And even vegans can do this, as for some strange quirk of nature organic coconut oil has an even better fatty acid spectrum than lard or tallow. I even avoid olive oil as so much of it is adulterated with seed oils. We are living in a time of peak fraud. I am a retired chemist but I can't afford a chromatograph to weed out the brands.
A friend of mine, vegie for 50 years. Strict too. Went to a restaurant and ordered a Beyond Meat cheeseburger. He said it was amazing. Best meal he had had in years. When he paid he said ‘that beyond meat burger was the best cheeseburger I have ever had.’ The server was shocked and said ‘I am so sorry. I didn’t hear the Beyond part. That was a real burger’. He went home and started doing chores and was getting to some put off work. He is 70. His wife said ‘what in the world has gotten into you? You are moving so fast.’ She, also vegie for fifty years, was horrified when he told her. He is seriously considering carno.