Her remarkable story told in full, here.

From Valerie’s pinned Tweet:

Valerie Anne Smith

@ValerieAnne1970

Mental Illness robbed me of 40yrs. It took my mind & my body. Carnivore(ketogenic nutrition) healed me & brought new life. LEFT PIC: Jan. 2018 severe depression, schizoaffective voices, cutting, OCD, Anorexia, multiple organ prolapses, fractures, 5'9" <80lbs BMI 11 RIGHT PIC: Sept. 2023 Siesta Key beach vacation. 5yrs healed of every psychiatric feature, abundant health & joy!! Traditional treatment never helped. At 48, hope was gone. The writings of Dr. Georgia Ede about the brain sparked a glimmer. Next came Dr. Ken Berry videos. I took my 1st bite of meat Jan. 2018. Within 12 months, the carnivore diet healed my brain, even tho I hadn't gained a lb yet. Weight gain does not heal mental illness, I'd been weight restored on carbs, my illness raged on. 45lbs of muscle came AFTER my mental healing. Every day is a miraculous & cherished gift of joy! I'm eternally grateful to have a life I've never known before, a vibrant life!!