Cybersecurity Specialist: "There Is No Single Hack, Virus, or Attack That Can Systemically Bring Down Critical Infrastructure. It's De-Centralised."
"Veee Pene-trate Zeee Cabi-nets..."
So then....the "CyberPolygon" - would HAVE TO BE, 'an Inside Job'...is what I'm hearing...
People should keep in mind the CIA's Vault7-revealed, "MARBLE FRAMEWORK"-capability. They can make a hack look like it came from ANYWHERE they want it to...Russia, China, Iran, North Korea...even your house.
Critical infrastructure can be sabotaged only from within. Isn't that what happened to the whole country starting in March, 2020?