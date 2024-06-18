Share this postDana Carvey: The Art Of Impressionsceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDana Carvey: The Art Of ImpressionsOne Fauci, One BidenCelia FarberJun 18, 202461Share this postDana Carvey: The Art Of Impressionsceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15ShareBiden impression, here. (This one is truly brilliant.)The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe61Share this postDana Carvey: The Art Of Impressionsceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15SharePrevious
Dana Carvey is funny as shit but one does wonder, why did it take these guys FOUR YEARS to start "crackin' the Fauci jokes" ? ?
And why do I feel deep within that had Bill Hicks been here, that brilliant and funny observation of never ending covid shots would have been made in BLOODY REAL TIME!!! ? ?
If you can laugh while the world cries around you, then you will have the last laugh. But your frivolity will be brief.