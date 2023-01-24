Dance and The Diabolic: Hashtag Pfizer on Twitter Attacks Vaccine Injured With Blizzard Of Posts Mocking By Dance
Covid Is A Post-Human, AI Driven Simulation That Seeks To Induce Indifference To Human Suffering
If human communication had its own rainbow, mockery would be the color black.
I vividly remember a moment in 2012, when my late friend Richard Kotlarz said to me on one of our many, long phone calls:
"I hate mockery, Celia. I really hate it.”
That made a deep and lasting impression on me. Richard almost never used the word “hate.”
I noticed yesterday …
