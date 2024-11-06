Dave Portnoy: Election Outcome A "Ringing Indictment" Against Democrat Elite Vilification Of More Than Half The Country, Says That Arrogance and Moral Superiority "Drove People Away"
A Fascinatingly Abysmal Campaign That Relied Upon Scaring Americans That Trump Was A Nazi And Maybe They Were Too
Dave Portnoy tells the story, here.
It's not complicated.
Only snobs will struggle to understand “what happened?”
This moment is the moment of the mass uprising against the bullies, snobs, and media beast class that have had its boot on our collective neck for as long as we can remember.
Their stock is all the way down; Their culture has died.
I for one intend to document their expressions of pain, there at TTB, in the days and weeks to come.
Thank God for the American people!!!! the start of the saving of AMERICA!!!!!!
"There is a reason why educated people vote blue", she says. Yes, they are brainwashed! There are many educated people who love America, know real history, and are law-abiding, not marxists. WE vote red. What an offensive statement and attitude to have.