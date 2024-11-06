Dave Portnoy tells the story, here.

It's not complicated.

Only snobs will struggle to understand “what happened?”

This moment is the moment of the mass uprising against the bullies, snobs, and media beast class that have had its boot on our collective neck for as long as we can remember.

Their stock is all the way down; Their culture has died.

I for one intend to document their expressions of pain, there at TTB, in the days and weeks to come.