It's natural to complain about some of the selections, I don't like some of them either, but before I get worked up and start tossing pies I think it only fair to see what happens. There are still many moving parts, today's lay-of-the-land will not be the same on Jan 21, 2025.
Time will tell.
We are one day past one week out. At this point, we still have to make it to inauguration day. The Psyops are flying. We are scared. People are reacting with fear. There is so much that we don't know and so much that hasn't happened yet. Personally, my biggest fear is that RFK, Jr. gets sidelined. I'd like to trust Musk, but I don't. I worry about dirty tricks from the IC. But, I have zero control over any of this. To me it feels like so much wasted energy. I think people are responding from fear. I think consider utilizing psychic defenses.