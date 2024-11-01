Second Day Of National Mourning, Nov 1.

Another event happened that is something that can’t happen—this time in the Valencia region on Spain.

It was neither a “storm” nor a “hurricane” but a sudden appearance of violent mud, water, mud and debris, pushing down bridges, tearing up streets, and flinging cars, even even huge trucks, into chaotic piles, resembling a boy’s car collection emptied from a bucket onto a pile on the floor.

My daughter in law told me yesterday, confirming what we are hearing, that based on what she heard from people in the Valencia region, people got no warning.

Do you remember how I kept saying the most ominous thing about “Helene” was the lack of warning? That seems to be an essential part of these new “weather” attacks, which are not weather.

“Storms” are tracked. Obsessively, with high tech precision, by professionals all over the world, and certainly Spain is no exception.

So what happened here?

One year’s worth of rain in 6 or 8 hours? I don’t think we should continue to use words like “rain.”

It was water. Violent water, out of nowhere. Mud water.

Right now I am only emphasizing the things that are impossible—I’m not offering “answers,” and of course, I am well aware of weather weaponry and have reported on it, more and more recently.

It seems this time they are not even trying to make it appear like a real “storm.”



What are we looking at here? It’s towns and cities filling up with water as you’d fill a bathtub. Water just descending, like a Hollywood film effect. There is no reference point for this. My daughter in law told me it is known hardly ever to rain in the Valencia region—but I am adamant it’s not rain, so what should we call it?



Clip here.

Clip here.

Again, watch here, how the water just…rolls in.

An impossible amount.

What is that water?

Did a dam break? I didn’t hear that any dam broke. The same rogue wave of midwater rolls in all over the place, in numerous clips.

I had a clip that was a street, a man was outside, the street was bone dry, not even drizzling, and then the water rolled in. I can’t find it but I will keep looking, I saved it somewhere.

This is really, really strange.

This clip from Al Jazeera contains quotes from people that reflect what I’m saying.

Al Jazeera clip here.

“Hail” punched huge holes in cars.

Man breaks glass door to rescue kids.

Valencian citizens scream bloody murder at Pedro Sanchez:



”Eres un hijo de puta!” (“You are a son of a bitch.”) Listen to their voices, the abject rage and pain.





Clip here.

Agent Roger, what are you hearing?