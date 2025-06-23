Deja Vu: Ordinary Americans In Bars, Barber Shops, Backyards, Talk About Vietnam, 1970, After Nixon's Silent Majority Speech
"Its The Government. The Government. Just...Keeping It Going, That's All."
“I never told my dad he was crazy.”
When I watch a presentation such as this--I documentary from the 1970s, I am always struck and saddened by how much our country and its people have changed. There is an authenticity to this that I don't see today. There is earnestness, irony, thought and somehow the people seem more organic. They aren't parroting opinions, they aren't angrily defending their views--they are simply expressing themselves. I also miss the regional accents, the learned experience and the working class intelligence. In this film, the opinions of these people are not governed by credentialed experts, by elites, by propaganda. There is a common working class sensibility infused throughout. That's the America I miss.
Celia, among other things, you're a master curator of online curios and treasures. Thank you!