I was stunned, 3 days ago, to see a Tweet with the front page news of Sweden’s biggest news outlet Aftonbladet that read:

“Nicholas, 13, died after Covid Vaccine—Being Investigated As Involuntary Manslaughter.”

It was dated June 8.

It took a few days for me to get the facts of this important story straight.

When I first read about Nicholas Sundgren’s death, and saw the unusually blunt, candid headline, seeming to break the culture of omertà in Sweden, about injection deaths, I didn’t understand it.

I called my friend Håkan, in Sweden, who immediately said he had been texted the story seconds earlier by another friend. We both spent the next 2 hours trying to get more details and context, then we compared notes.



Preliminary research revealed that the story had in fact been reported first in the early winter of 2023, by Epoch Times Sweden, and CDH Europe.

This time around, as of this writing, the story has actually been reported as front page news by four of Sweden’s top newspapers, according to the child’s grieving father, Bobbo Sundgren. In addition, he wrote on Facebook that the articles were all accurate, and the journalists humane and respectful toward him.

It is either a sea change or a control Op, on the part of Swedish mass media.

Yesterday evening I got in contact with Nicholas’ father, Bobbo, on Facebook, and we agreed to speak in the coming days. He said there are many truly strange angles and details to this story.



Nicholas’ Story



Nicholas Sundgren had heart surgery when he was three days old, and also, early in life, a liver transplant.

After this rough start, his father said, he lived a normal life, was on no medications, and was perfectly healthy and active. He began to get sick two months after his second “Spikevax” Moderna shot, which had been recommended to him by his medical providers, who’d known him since he was a baby.

“They’d taken such wonderful care of him when he was a baby, so we trusted them,” said Bobbo.

After Nicholas began vomiting, spiking fevers, and then developed lower body paralysis, he was rushed to the hospital, where he suffered indescribably, for 68 days, before his feeding tube was removed. Three days after the feeding tube was removed, Nicholas died.

His father, Bobbo, was quoted saying that when his son drew his last breath, his hand was on his chest, and he felt like a spear went through his heart. He felt pierced with guilt, that he had failed to protect his son—to keep him alive.

In the weeks and months that followed, Bobbo Sundgren began to channel his grief into research. It was his research, with two filings, that roused the interest and commitment of a medical prosecutor, who read every page off the medical file.

Tragically, and possibly criminally, Nicholas was given the second dose of Spikevax only two days before this recall announcement went out publicly across Sweden on October 6, 2021:



“The Swedish Public Health Agency (‘Folkhälsomyndigheten’) has decided to suspend the use of Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine for everyone born in 1991 or later. This is because of signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the sac surrounding the heart (myocarditis or pericarditis respectively).”

This means that the entire medical profession and health authorities were well aware by then of the potentially fatal risk. The WHO had known of this danger signal since the summer of 2021, and urged health care providers to warn the vaccinated.

Nicholas wound up getting a “bacterial prosthetic endocarditis.” With the assistance of an MD, Björn Hammarskjöld, Sundgren was able to put a case file together that led to the opening of an “involuntary manslaughter” investigation, by a medical prosecutor in his home city of Gothenburg. The first time he filed it, it was rejected, but when he was able to update the medical evaluation, she changed her mind.



Hammarskjöld and Sundgren have found a study from Yale University that connects specific cytokines with the heart inflammation induced by mRNA vaccines. There are also studies that show that those specific cytokines pave the way for the very bacteria that attacked Nicholas heart—staphylococcus aureus.

The cytokines create small holes in the walls of the arteries that bacteria can enter the bloodstream through. They can also create attachment points for these deadly bacteria.

“It’s hard to describe the pain you feel when the state has murdered your child,” he said to one newspaper.

There are no updates about what has become of the case, but it is pending in the Swedish court system.

A Swedish newspaper is essentially, the Swedish state.

Why was the Swedish state suddenly—out of a clear blue sky— both admitting Covid vaccines can kill, have killed, have killed children, and that a prosecutor had opened a criminal case?

Also, why were they voluntarily raising the story as front page news for a second time, more than 6 months after it was first reported, and more than two years after Nicholas died?



Pontus

There’s more:

Another death, of a young man of 30, also made front page news recently, with the same unvarnished language: In this photo, Bobbo Sundgren holds up a copy of Aftonbladet (on the left) and the headline reads:



“Pontus, 30, Died After Wrongful Vaccination.” His son’s story is on the right.

Pontus, for his part, was 30 years old, and healthy, and had collapsed dead outside his house, waiting for the ambulance, after his heart began beating heavily one evening, some two weeks after his second Moderna shot. His six year and daughter and her mother were inside the house. Now the Swedish state has offered 30,000 Swedish crowns to his family in compensation for his death. That’s about $2,281.

His daughter won’t let her mother out of her sight since this happened; She is afraid she will die.

Bobbo Sundgren tells his story on this (Swedish) podcast.

I will be reporting more on these developing stories.