Depression, Fatigue, Brain Fog, Depression, Fibromyalgia, Nerve Pain, MS, Insomnia: Incredible and FAST Reversals From High Dose Thiamin (B1) Protocols?
I Keep Getting "Messages" To Pay Attention To Thiamin—Very Stunned By The Work of Elliot Overton
The testimonials beneath the videos are how you can get a quick idea of the range of outcomes people have had, just with B1 supplementation.
Depression, Fatigue, Brain Fog, Depression, Fibromyalgia, Nerve Pain, MS, Insomnia: Incredible and FAST Reversals From High Dose Thiamin (B1) Protocols?
Smells like vitamin BS from here. If increasing your B1 had any noticeable effect, that strongly suggests your diet overall is crap. So eat right according to your species, don't dose yourself with food components like they were drugs. Two more angles would be (1) the harmless placebo angle, which allows you to crank the dose way up with no real risk. Don't try that with the fat soluble 'mins. And (2) the red-flag word "protocols" in this setting, which is a cheap and cheesy way to make it sound like serious science. So dear friends, leave the plastic bottles on the shelves and head down to the meat department. I like the boneless chuck roast protocols, myself.
I just found his channel about two weeks ago...I am starting my mom on Benfotiamine. for fibro....