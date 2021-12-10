Devastating Ruling: Assange To Be Extradited To US For Exposing War Crimes
In Media Warfare, Journalists Who Are Right Are Destroyed By Propagandists Who Have Never Been Right About Anything
“It is difficult, truly, to be reconciled to sky high injustice.”
—Zbigniew Herbert
“What has the low point been for you in all this? Were there any mornings you woke up saying, “What have I got myself into?”
I understood that the significance of what we were doing was greater than WikiLeaks as an institution and greater than our personal lives. In Novemb…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.