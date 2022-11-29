Died Suddenly: Beloved Oklahoma Bluegrass Singer Songwriter Jake Flint, 37, Dies Hours After Marrying
Entire Community in Shattered Shock: "To become a bride and a widow in just a few hours is unfathomable."
“Oklahoma singer-songwriter Jake Flint and his bride, Brenda, didn't seem to let the wet weather dampen their spirits as they exchanged vows on Saturday at a remote homestead between Claremore and Owasso.
"It was rainy, but he'd rented a 40-by-60 circus tent. ... They put up a bunch of carpets over the mud and then got two pieces of three-and-a-quarter-i…
