Donald Trump Elected 47th President Of The United States: In Victory Speech, Calls It: "A Historic Realignment Uniting Citizens Of All Backgrounds Around A Common Core Of Common Sense."
CNN Commentator: "I'm Interpreting The Results Tonight As The Revenge Of The Regular Old Working Class American…They're Not Nazis. They're Not Garbage.." Musk Tweets: "You Are The Media Now."
Maddow sputters here.
INCREDIBLE clip, CNN. I don’t even know who this is—the guy on the right with the red tie. I'll call him the “new hero of the anti-snob revolution”, and he says exactly what I said here, last night. CNN panel mysteriously demure, silent, seeming to be listening.
Clip here.
President Donald Trump’s Victory Speech, here.
RFK Jr. says he spent two days with Trump and was shocked by how far he wants to go. “He wants a revolution and I think he’s going to get one.”
“Stay In Line?” Monarch mind control double entendre?
Rachel Maddow clip here—a must listen.
Celia, I went to bed early before any of the swing states were projected for Trump. I got up awhile ago and first read Jeff Childers Coffee & Covid Substack, where I learned the news.
Your Substack here is the second I'm reading, I haven't even been on Truth Social yet. You have done an EXCELLENT job posting all these reports, tweets, video clips for me to be able to get a grand synopsis of this historic win for the American people. THANK YOU!!!!
Now I have to listen to Trump's victory speech that I missed last night.
Yes, this signals the gutting of the deep state AND the legacy media propaganda complex. That thumbnail you showed of Tapper and Cooper - their look says it all, they are finished.
Well whatever happens next, this is a good sign that the gestalt of our country has moved outside the msm perception-hold. That's amazing and positive. Thanks.