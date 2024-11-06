Maddow sputters here.

INCREDIBLE clip, CNN. I don’t even know who this is—the guy on the right with the red tie. I'll call him the “new hero of the anti-snob revolution”, and he says exactly what I said here, last night. CNN panel mysteriously demure, silent, seeming to be listening.

Clip here.

President Donald Trump’s Victory Speech, here.

RFK Jr. says he spent two days with Trump and was shocked by how far he wants to go. “He wants a revolution and I think he’s going to get one.”





Gray Lady Not Happy:

“Stay In Line?” Monarch mind control double entendre?

Rachel Maddow clip here—a must listen.

Changing their tune?