The babies in utero and the mothers under spell need our prayers more than perhaps anybody.
I try not to be overly out there but I wanted to tell you all that yesterday I followed a link Frances left and the radical historian whose name escapes me put up an image of what depleted uranium US dropped in Iraq did to babies whose mothers were exposed in ute…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.