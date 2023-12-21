Share this post"Dot-Connecting" Done Right: A Matrix Of Professional Power and Money As Hidden Cables Behind Popular Conservative Idols: The Daily Wire, Douglas Murray, Tommy Robinson, Katie Hopkins And Moreceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"Dot-Connecting" Done Right: A Matrix Of Professional Power and Money As Hidden Cables Behind Popular Conservative Idols: The Daily Wire, Douglas Murray, Tommy Robinson, Katie Hopkins And MoreThis Substack, For The Record, Is 100% Reader SupportedCelia FarberDec 21, 202379Share this post"Dot-Connecting" Done Right: A Matrix Of Professional Power and Money As Hidden Cables Behind Popular Conservative Idols: The Daily Wire, Douglas Murray, Tommy Robinson, Katie Hopkins And Moreceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther103Share79Share this post"Dot-Connecting" Done Right: A Matrix Of Professional Power and Money As Hidden Cables Behind Popular Conservative Idols: The Daily Wire, Douglas Murray, Tommy Robinson, Katie Hopkins And Moreceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther103SharePreviousNext
"Dot-Connecting" Done Right: A Matrix Of Professional Power and Money As Hidden Cables Behind Popular Conservative Idols: The Daily Wire, Douglas Murray, Tommy Robinson, Katie Hopkins And More
I feel like a ping pong ball in a long volley.
Like many, I have been reading about both sides of this war as offered by a number of considered experts / pundits.
In the end, I truly do not know. Why? It is not my immediate history. I do not live there; my ancestors did not live there. Few of us 8 billion citizens of the globe can truly understand what is happening there - and why. The more I read, the more confused I become. I may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer - but not the dullest.
If we apply this to North America, say, specifically my country of birth and residence, Canada, I would raise eyebrows at those who would weigh in on our centuries-long aboriginal / First Nations / indigenous concerns. We cannot clear it up - no matter how hard we try - and it just gets worse. In the last few years, the whole world tsk-tsked at Canada on the issue of aboriginal "unmarked graves," when there is no evidence they were there. And yet everyone felt they had a knowledgeable opinion about this matter because of social media and the MSM. A tempest over nothing. And we still bear the censure.
How much more when the Middle East has been a tempest forever? We seem to think it is our business to opine, to weigh in, after we have done what we assume is adequate study. But the truth is this: WE. DON'T. LIVE. THERE. We cannot know centuries of history.
This is their war. It is inestimably sad. Each side feels righteous. Each side insists history is on their side. Each side puts forth plausible arguments. And long after we are under the sod, they will still be at each other's throats. We cannot stop enmity with hopes, good intentions and money. The root must be dug out - and only they can do it.
And it is only God who can heal our hearts ~ hearts that need to be repentant, forgiving, kind, loving - and that can only come from turning to the God who created us and this universe. He is the light in the darkness. Our prayers will help that light become bright beacons of hope.
A lot of regurgitation here. Where are the usual Truth Barrier deep diving critical thinkers????
Bottom line for me is that the targeting of civilians is an inhuman act. No matter which country does it or which war. The murder of precious children is hard to stomach. How can it be tolerated?