Dr. Makis Reports VERY Good News: Paper That Lancet Published Proving Sudden Deaths By Shots, Later Pulled Under Pressure By Pharma, Has NEW Publisher: "There's Going To Be A Tsunami of Evidence."
Why Do The Countless Abominations Of Longtime Lancet Editor Richard Horton Go Un-Remarked?
Clip here to Dr. Makis’ comments on panel.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
TheyLied. Join the campaign to Take Action and Raise Public Awareness at
https://TheyLied.ca/
.
Here is a 9 min. video that explains the idea
https://theylied.substack.com/p/theylied-time-for-action-and-raising
.
Ways you can help Raise Public Awareness
https://theylied.ca/SpreadTheWord.shtml
.
Ways you can Take Action
https://theylied.ca/TakeAction.shtml
.
With your help, everyone will know ... TheyLied.ca
.
The evidence is everywhere. It is all around us every day. It seems high time to question everything.