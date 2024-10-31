Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Valencia, Spain: Woman and Dog Saved By Helicopter
Why Was This Not Possible In North Carolina?
Full video here:
Weeks back, I kept saying, (and now I feel a little strange that I did,) but I was always saying after Helene in NC:
“I can’t imagine the Spanish government…let’s say there was a huge flood here, God forbid, I can’t imagine that they would just leave people to perish. Just abandon them to fend for themselves. They wouldn’t do that. Would they?”
I wanted to see scenes like this.
I’ve watched this video 4 times.
Many such rescues WERE done in NC, but by private volunteers.
This is what COULD have been done
The pariahs in the federal bureaucracy refused to do it.