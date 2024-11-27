I do not understand how this can be happening, still.

Lebanon.

Clip.

I am told I don’t understand.

I’m told Islam is my blind spot.

I’m told I need to study and learn how there’s no such thing as Palestine or Palestinians.

I’m told I’m so programmed to view “Jews as child killers” that I see footage of massive bombs killing children every day and I therefore lapse into a dirty part of my mind where I think I’m looking at child killing.

Implication being: The anti-semitic software makes it seem to be grand scale industrial child killing with total impunity. But really, it’s something else. Something abstract and rare. Beyond me I guess.

Like in Hans Christian Andersen’s The Emperor’s New Clothes, only those who are “fit for employment” with the Emperor, can “see” the invisible robes.

Dirty wrong brain—you’re meant to interpret it all somehow, as being exculpatory for Israel. She has a “right to defend herself.”

Empathy for the victims is failure.

Who remembers this childhood song, from Peter Rabbit:



”Why do I do it?

What can it be?

There’s naughtiness in everyone but twice as much in me.



"I’d give the world if

only I could

now and again be good.”

Good Americans understand why Israel had no other choices.

Ritual trauma based mind control.

Let’s collect names of trusted small charities so people can help, even a little.

I don’t see anything else we can do.

And we can pray, for God to open hearts, armored by political convictions.