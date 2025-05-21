Article here.

“The Arab destroys everything he touches.”

—Moshe Feiglin, quoted in Wikipedia, here.

Turns out, Feiglin’s Zehut party are libertarians, favored among young, secular Israelis, who want cannabis legalized.

Netanyahu’s position is this:



Formerly militant Yair Golan has now reversed course, accusing IDF of killing babies “as a hobby,” and lighting up fault lines inside Israel: listen here.





In this clip, addressing whether the “tide is turning,” with even the US, even President Trump, “cooling” its blood-bond with Israel, Gideon Levy walks us through the different camps inside Israel. It’s really worth listening to, attentively:





Silence on Israel/Netanyahu’s mass child sacrifice in Gaza is no longer as easy as it has been; It’s beginning to cost politicians, and cost them fast.

It’s turning visceral now, as in, turning up in the bodies of EU politicans—(red faces, genuine rage and despair in voices, raised loud, even thundering,) and bursting the constraints of parlor-political language.

To wit—

Giorgia Meloni is thundered at, in Italian Parliament at for refusing to condemn Netanyanu. That eye roll is likely the end of her career.



Clip here.

Is there anybody reading this who can “explain” how these quotes from Menachim Begin have been around all these decades without tarnishing the ideology known as Zionism?

Are they false, or are they indescribably damning? Those are the only two choices.

Follow The Money: The EU Is Israel’s Largest Trading Partner

(Little detail)

I had to listen to this statement by the Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland (also known as the Tánaiste) 4 times before I could glean the hidden explosive portent. I support of course what he says, but he speaks ‘EU speak,’ which I don’t speak, hence my difficulty. He says his country, Ireland, along with Spain, has been working for a long time to compel EU nation states to unify to “review” (terrible word choice, people’s feet sound asleep) something called the “EU-Israel Association agreement.”

His emphasis:

“Today is a very important day for European unity.”

I do not mean to pick on the good man but language is life or death, now more than ever. His choice of words and emphasis is the rhetorical equivalent of 1%, milk, with the emphasis on “…an important day for European unity,” which is not, to my ear, a value in and of itself. Rather, he might have clued us in thusly:



”The EU is Israel’s largest trading partner. We have muscle. Let’s use it. Right now we all have blood on our hands.”

Something like that. Although “…blood on or hands” is admittedly a cliche, but you take my point. It drives me batty when people “bury the lede,” and lose valuable rhetorical impact. Nobody, except EU careerists, cares about “European unity,” or

“…an important day.” Call a spade a spade. I had never heard of the “EU-Israel Association Agreement.” Had you? Tell us what it is, sir!



He should call for it to be “rescinded,” rather than “reviewed.” Still, it’s a good development.



Clip here.

Dan Kavalik (who is not familiar to me) states in this clip below that Israel, earlier this week, only allowed nine aid trucks into Gaza, and that, stomach-turningly, two of those were trucks filled with shrouds:

Clip here:



The United Kingdom, France, and Canada, are all fascist nations in the post-Covid landscape, but at least they are now finding enough spine, collectively, to “call on” the government of Israel to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. How noble of them.

“Maybe some will recall that in a transactional world, we had other priorities.”

—Tom Fletcher

Clip here.

One Scott (last name withheld) (Jewish name) emails me privately, rebukes me for my unyielding stance (I think that was his word) on this.

The other day he wrote: “Still not a word about the real killer—Hamas.”

I emailed him back: “I don’t know who you are.”

If you object to my reporting, please do so publicly, in the comments section.

Am I open to “being wrong?”



I’m open to being what we call wrong. The word implies a binary set up.

I’m open to not understanding (I think like a woman, after all) that mass child sacrifice is necessary and good for the world, and that empathy is misplaced, naive, and dangerous. But it is a “wrong,” in such case I can’t convert. Meaning: I will just have to be “wrong” then. I can’t see the argument that Israel is right, good, and justified in this, unless I begin to hallucinate. I am at the limit of my effort to “see the other side.”

Scott, I ask respectfully:

How do you explain this direct quote from Netanyahu?

“Anyone who wants to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state needs to support strengthening Hamas.”

—Benjamin Netanyahu



CLIP HERE.

They are not hiding it.

Why are we denying it? One thing that can not be said of Israelis is that they use opaque language.

Israel funds Hamas, via Qatar?

Does it, or does it not?

I am imploring supporters of Israel, possibly reading this, (and go ahead and call me a moron, but publicly please—) to help me understand whether this is a fact or not. And if it is a fact, does it change your position?

Do you (collective “you”) draw the line at Israel sparking WW3?

Help me see what you say I can’t see.

