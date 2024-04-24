TMZ has now reported that Eva Evans was found hanged in her apartment and had left a suicide note.

I learned this yesterday, but the family had not disclosed it at that time, so could not report it.



Apparently Eva was just fine, and normal, just before the suicide.

Eva’s devastated friends, a vast circle, are all saying this can not be real.



She was just there, with them, and she was fine, and in the blink of an eye—



This feels like a tragic mistake triggered by some kind of chemical.



“We look almost happy out in the sun,

bleeding to death from wounds we know nothing about.”

—Tomas Tranströmer