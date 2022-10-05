Even Car Windshield Washers Are State Agents In New Zealand
Citizen Journalist Exposes Him Fully
Nothing is what it seems.
That is the only thing we know about almost everything we observe, outside of nature.
Corruption that knows no bounds in all realms of life.
Here we have a New Zealand cop dressed as a window cleaner, in a hoodie and bandana, ticketing people for either minor infractions or none at all.
Why?
Forms of shakedown, demoralization, p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.