Exclusive Interview With Dr. André Dias, At Center Of Portugal FOIA Court Case Confirming Covid Statistical Fraud: "They Replied To All: "We Have Nothing" "
Fraud Laid Bare: The Emperor Has No Clothes; The EU Has Full Totalitarian Reign
Earlier today, I published this news bulletin about the Lisbon Court conceding there was no evidence that claimed mass “Covid” deaths in Portugal were “from Covid,” and the real number was only 152 as compared to over 17,000.
I follow up now with an exclusive interview with Dr. Andrès Dias, at the heart of the case, who answered questions by email from…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.