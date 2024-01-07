A few have asked, here: What is Monarch programming?

What do I mean exactly when I invoke it?

This is a vast field of study and analysis. I’ve quoted Serge Lang before, one of the patron saints of clarity (as ethics), who posed this question:

“How do you address a morass without becoming part of it?”

(AIDS=Morass, Covid-19=Morass)

If I had to put it very simply I would say that “Monarch Programming” is an engineering program of human minds, designed to undetectably detonate meaning, structure, truth, clarity, consequence, resolution—basically what we once thought of as “Western Civilization.”



That feeling, so common of late, that the mind is being assaulted, and the “normal”responses are fleeing into the sub-conscious/repressed, where shame grows.

What is worse, or more degrading, than being told (repeatedly) that what is clearly happening is clearly not happening? In addition, being told that what is not happening, is happening. [Part 1=Covid narrative 2020, Part 2=Denial of Vaccine deaths, 2021-2023.]



AIDS and Covid Are Zombie Twins

A“morass,” is designed with no exits— to resist all falsification or resolution. Zombie Science—created by unknown entities or “forces” to live on into perpetuity, oblivious to “facts,” and unperturbed by mass death and infinite perfect failure.

Failure as success. Death as life. Inversion, in all things. Followed by denial.

Once you discover that these trance cults were designed to withstand all clarification, falsification, and demolition, you can begin to withdraw, and live increasingly independent from the “trap.” (The illusion that it can be solved/dissolved with “science,” “statistics,” “epidemiology,” and so forth.) The worst illusion is that documentation of truth will break down and neutralize lies.

Not in Monarch World it won’t.

“Team No Virus,” has drawn upon decades of observations and lost careers, lost lives, and presented a challenge to the post Covid world, namely that as soon as there is a collective demolition of virus-think, “virology,” the world will be free. This feels to me somewhat resonant of that bit where Karl Marx promised the state would dissolve itself as soon as it was finished re-distribution of wealth to the proletariat. I’d rather believe in the rapture, if I’m going to nurse a pure escape fantasy.

Team No Virus is failing to incorporate any documented knowledge of Masonic history/MK Ultra/Monarch/NWO and Mass media. If all of that is removed, then sure. It’s a winner.

I have been sitting before the screen for about 7 hours so far today, with the intention of making clear what I mean when I use the term “Monarch” or “Monarch Programming,” in my writings.

I know I have not been clear, but at the same time, and to some extent, it’s a “frequency,” more than it is something I can present as people generally present “evidence.”

Still, definitions are crucial. I knew that as soon as the Reyes Magos festivities drew to a close, I wanted to get started. Once we “have it,” we have it.

This will not get resolved in one post, but rather, I will continue to build a sculpture/collage/series composed of words (of others) images, videos, reflections, documents, witnesses testimonies and more, what I mean when I say “Monarch Programming.”

Dual Hypnosis

I mentioned to my son on the phone this morning that I was working on a post seeking to clarify “Monarch,” and I said that to some extent it is in the eye (and ear, and soul) of the beholder.



”It’s a fluid, moving, evolving definition,” I said. “If something makes you uncomfortable, be is color combinations, shapes, sounds, words, phrases, images, maybe there is a Monarch element. Each person gets to say what it is, for them.” I believe that. It sounds “post-modern” but it’s important on this particular subject that we accept the subjectivity of what is or is not “Monarch,” to various traumatized people. (Majority.)

We talked about Taylor Swift, and my son came up with what seemed like a code-crack, also a tautology:



She is adored, because she is adored. Billions wanted attention, (from whom?) she has a ton of attention; The object of worship becomes the one with the most attention all the others lack. So then I have to conclude that “fame” is a Monarch mega-weapon. It should not exist, just as “virology” should not exist.

Image courtesy of Tim Baber

Tweet above linked here. Tim Baber generally gets one like on his Tweets, and that one person is often me. In the last month or so since I discovered him.

I don’t understand it, but he makes “sense” to me, because I understand people whose communication patterns are non linear. I think he’s wrong about religion.

One way I could answer the question would be like this:



Q: What do you mean when you say “Monarch programming?”

A: “I mean Covid 19.”

“COVID-19” is the Rio de Janeiro, Carnival of “Monarch Programming.”

Top to bottom, side to side, everything about it [Covid-19]—absolutely everything.

It was a grand scale trauma program thinly veiled as a global public health emergency. I believe this is the core issue. Just as the core and soul of fascism is trauma, not “ideas.”

The “science” of Covid, is altogether part of the eternal bait and switch. As it was with AIDS. You can’t correct insanity.

The thing to analyze and understand here is the use, meaning and infliction of trauma, happening in the very same moment as ultra-violence and death.

We saw this in AIDS (“we’re AIDS researchers, we are saving lives even when we kill you”) and we saw it on an unimaginable scale with Covid.

Assault as medicine. Even murder, as medicine.

The reason “people can’t see it,” is because Monarch and all its off-shoot programs through post WW2 mass media and popular culture has disabled people’s trauma literacy and removed our healthy instincts. Trauma should be refused before even moronic “virology.”

The Role of Degradation Rituals in Covid

The video at the top of this post screams “Monarch” to me.

Tim Baber says that hue of blue, (their rubber gloves,) is a Monarch control/signalling color. We were all shocked by the 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony when we discovered it, in 2020. Just watching that from start to finish is like an undergraduate degree in Monarch programming, including the meaning of colors.

I’m getting a sinking feeling that I’m clouding the waters, not being exact.

I’m saying:

“It’s everything, it’s everywhere!”

And it is.

I am describing to my fellow fish friends here, what ocean water is. I am facing toward the whole school, swimming backwards.

“Guys! It’s…it’s…all around us all the time…”

”You mean the water we swim in?”

“YES!!!!! Exactly!”

[And we can have fun with it, by the way.]

LATEST GREG REESE

Often when I can’t explain things, I just watch Greg Reese’s latest video and find he has done it. I defer to him.

Two links: One is Greg Reese’s video on MK-Ultra-Monarch Mind Control and the other is an Australian Substack, “Excess Deaths AU.”

MK Ultra Mind Control, (also covers Monarch) By Greg Reese, here.



2. In this piece, “The Battlefield, a Body Of Work, and The Future of Substack,” things are clarified about the battlefield. He makes excellent points. To understand them is to transcend the Monarch Dome of Covid.