“Never let anyone know what you’re thinking.”

—Michael Corleone

I watched the whole Project Stargate press conference, and tried, along with everybody else, to fathom what we were watching. It’s here:





First, I’ve wondered for a long time what it means when they hold their hands like all three—Masyoshi, Ellison, and Altman—are doing here. It’s standard gesture for globalists, tech billionaires, WEF types, EU people—they all do this with their hands covering their groin. It may not mean anything, I don’t know, but I keep seeing it and it keeps bothering me.

It was a grim, bleak press conference, in which everybody sounded like they were reading from a script, terrified of some mysterious invisible force.

Trump seemed to be going on auto-pilot, his voice was flat and disengaged.

Everybody was awkward and unsure—it didn’t fit with anything else, the general esprit of the nation.

It made no sense at all.

At times, Trump seems to be toying with them, maybe even slightly mocking.

It’s not a good look for the future of mRNA designer cancer “vaccines,” and as we will discuss shortly, two of the three are stained by histories ranging from pedophile cults to incest charges all the way to possible murder.

What American would take any medical advice from any of these people?

Didn't Susie Wiles vet them? She sure seems to be controlling all things MAGA and MAHA. This is, of course, neither.

Synthetic biology, genetic snake oil, mRNA fraud—these are creatures of the hardcore atheist, billionaire, technocrat, “machine model of biology” set; As far from both MAGA and MAHA as anything could be.

That AI mRNA cancer vaccines are both a sham, scientifically baseless, and horrifying goes without saying. Drive through mRNA cancer shots, ready in 48 hours tailored just for you?

“mRNA snake oil.”

It’s nothing to do with real knowledge about cancer prevention or cancer cures.

Here’s Robert Malone’s well worded objection.



This gut punch has caused a tremendous amount of trauma, disappointment, and confusion in the ranks, and one struggles to come up with yet more excuses for Trump’s seemingly limitless capacity to backslap just about any low rent Satanist, so long as they’re billionaires. But I suppose it’s all about keeping Susie Wiles happy.

(There are few men on earth who won’t throw an entire civilization overboard to please a bossy woman who holds power over them.)

A sick fusion of AI triumphalism, mRNA denialism, and cancer treatment as a pure bank heist. But it’s stranger and darker still.

The Plot Thickens

Just days ago, Tucker Carlson ran an interview with the mother of a murdered OpenAI whistleblower, who implicated Sam Altman.

Speculation is split down two main camps: One says that Trump did this to bring bad actors out in the open and accelerate their downfall. The other says Trump has always been simply “one of them,” and is in on the grand plot to kill us all.

Greg Reese report on Trump, Ellison, Altman press conference.

Sam Altman sounds very strange.

I don’t know why more people have not brought up his sister’s lawsuit accusing him and the family of very severe sexual abuse, which he has, not surprisingly, denied:





Even fewer brought up the dark roots of Larry Ellison, the third richest man in the world, CEO of “Oracle.” The Gabriels have, at their fascinating YouTube channel, “American Intelligence Media: Christians Addicted To Truth:”



Here are some outtakes from Ellison’s Wikipedia page:



Violating limits on late night take offs and landings by planes weighing more than 75,000 pounds eh?

How reassuring.

These people are complete freaks. President Trump, please stop being so enamored with billionaires. Most of them were reared in MK Ultra cults—they’re militant atheists, and a great threat to all the values of MAGA and MAHA.



Much is asked of traumatized Americans who want to believe in Trump; He doesn’t make it easy.

With this, he at the very least lent his spoken word to something that so transgresses the values of MAHA and RFK Jr., that one either has to hold on to the prayer that he is only doing to to expose bad actors, some kind of billionaire dog and pony show, or that he believes not one word of MAHA’s back to nature ideas.

Or that he does believe in MAHA, but is fully capable of a schizophrenic leap to the opposite ideology, without even acknowledging that the leap has been made. That means, he either expects everybody to be fully on board with the rules of “5D chess,” so he needn’t bridge anything to put anybody at ease, or, his words have lost traction with meaning altogether. Anything “big,” “unprecedented” and “American,” according to this theory, will put him in a trance of his own making and he’ll say anything.

Either way, everybody is ranging from confused to enraged to disgusted to despondent. Except those who are confident it’s all part of his ingenious masterplan. And it’s only day 2.

Why? One might ask. Why would he do such a thing, on day 2?

We’re all trying to pretend we’re able to decode spy talk, double speak, veiled meanings, gaslighting, signals to the enemy—but we can’t.

We’re in the audience, always waiting, and always hoping that by some miracle from the highest heaven, America will become a normal country and every other press conference won’t feel like we stumbled into a secret room where hardened criminals all have guns to each other’s heads. Why must everything be scaled to billionaires’ fever dreams lately?

Because I landed back at the Gabriels channel, (American Intelligence Media) after a long absence, I wound up listening to their videos for much of the day. I do think what they say about The Pilgrim Society and the Crown, is the actual genuine and accurate theory of all US history since 1909.

They have at times said that Trump is an agent of the Crown.

Other theories hold that he will at last restore our national sovereignty and free us from the Crown, and the Babylonian financial order.

Who knows?



Today, a video of theirs, presented evidence from a very hopeful direction, and did so with a stunning level of knowledge (Douglas Gabriel was a cryptographer at the NSA) of how Trump’s EOs have, in fact, dealt a death blow to vast portions of the “deep state.” (City of London.)

Listen to it here, if your level of hope is near zero, and you want to hear something concretely hopeful. I don’t understand how they square this with previous videos about Trump being an agent of the Crown. Either they have changed their minds, or I have misunderstood. But I really strongly suggest you all listen to this, carefully:





I was troubled by Trump not placing his hand on the Bible, and disturbed by Roberts’ rush job—beginning the ceremony before Melania or the rest of the family were even in place. This is what makes me think maybe something really is ominous—on the other hand, they say JFK didn't place his hand on the Bible either? We’re exhausting ourselves guessing.

The whole inauguration was rushed, and I felt, kind of somber, yet I enjoyed Trump’s pummeling of Biden/Harris/Obama/Clinton, right in front of them.



Apart from this horrendous press conference, there are incredible things happening, way faster than I can type or report.



Here’s WEF admitting the EU and they themselves misread the direction of the whole world—that Trump has risen from the dead, and won, and they had lost.

Then again, back to something slightly worrying, suggestive of infiltration:

What was going on with that prayer meeting? Who booked that woke pastor?

Who messed up the music?

Is America back? Is populism back, or is it just a corpus for globalists to overtake and parasitize?



Christine Anderson reports that the EU is refusing dialogue with President Trump.

January 6 was a very evil plot that needs to be unraveled to its core, and everybody involved must be charged with treason.



Matthew Perna was one of four Jan. 6 prisoners who committed suicide in prison.



The release of the Jan 6 hostages, on the first day of Trump’s Presidency, is cause for overwhelming joy.

I hope we soon see the release of our friend Reiner Fuellmich, who, like the Jan 6 prisoners, was sent to prison without trial, in Germany, as though this is suddenly the new normal in the “west.”

More Good News That It’s Ok To Feel Happy About

Trump deploys 10,000 active duty troops to the border.

Remember when Yuval Harari said that if Trump becomes President again in 2024, it will be the death blow to the New World Order?

Video of Jan 6 prisoners jubilant release from prison.

Meanwhile, I’m fascinated by this CDC FDA NIH blackout:





If Trump just kept CDC, FDA, and NIH under “blackout” order, in perpetuity, 90% of our problems would be solved. We would find, quickly, how wonderful it is to not be threatened with death, poison, and loss of cool liberties and income at all times, at random times, by criminal agencies who have become, as RFK Jr. put it, “homicidal.”

“Public Health” is a very dangerous thing that should be dismantled altogether. Only Marxists are drawn to it.

I suggest we abandon our theories about Trump, and what’s happening, (big picture) and resist the temptation to demand other people adopt our own levels of cynicism.

Concrete, unassailably great things have happened over the last few days.

It feels abusive, to me, that influencers are out there asking people how stupid they are exactly, why they can’t see that Trump is not of and for the people.

Haven’t people been bludgeoned enough?

Not one of these people knows for sure. Peddling false hopelessness is as bad, or worse, than peddling false hope.

MAGA is not Trump; It’s millions of people, luminated and warmed by their own determination to save their nation. Who are we to say all these millions of people aren’t more powerful than a handful of psychopaths?

Things are happening that would have been unthinkable only weeks ago, or days ago. Woke may actually be in its death throes. And that, to me, is the one thing one can actually count on Trump for—to unapologetically thwart and subvert woke.

Those flags were not there to show tolerance, love, or inclusion, but to signal that an invading, hostile ideology was overtaking our institutions, schools, churches, and public spaces. I took photos of LGBTQ flags on NYC chuches, starting about 8 years ago. I had quite a collection. I even saw one inside a church on the Upper West Side, that had displaced the altar; The alter was behind it.

What’s Catherine Herridge doing at Gitmo?

More good news:





