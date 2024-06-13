I am in a familiar phase in which I write several articles every day but they pile up on the draft heap because I lose (subtle) contact with myself; I can write but I can’t quite accept anything I write, so I write the next thing and the next thing. This has been worsening in recent months.

I remain very focused on human physiology.

I have 2302 unpublished pieces in the draft folder.

How many Morley Robbins interviews must I listen to before I can cure this compulsive not publishing, but drafting and hoarding? Almost twice as many unpublished as published.

I’ve listened to many Morley Robbins videos over the last 3 days and written several drafts about his work, what he is saying—and I believe it is crucial.

This one below was the first one I really listened to—3 days ago.

This is NOT the big article I promised. That’s still in draft form too—about something else entirely.

(RCP stands for ROOT CAUSE PROTOCOL and you can read more about it here.)