I don’t know what to make of this— Vishwash Kuram Ramesh is shown walking to his own ambulance with a relatively clean white T shirt holding a cell phone, and his ticket is photographed and posted.

I don’t want to post the video I did watch but the plane sinks right after take off and exploded into a fireball. Another photo has him looking more injured. Ticket appears again.

Remember when Al Jazeera reported that Boeing employees were on drugs and said they would not fly on the planed they built?

It somehow has the feeling of a Grand Op. (The Boeing Op.)

But what is it about?

You can see the clip here. That’s him, in the white T shirt, walking to his own ambulance.





Earlier reports oddly cited 91 dead.



Boeing Is A Very Disturbing Company



More on Boeing scandal from previous media reports here.

The Creeping Creepiness of Airlines, Taking On All Progressive, Agenda 2030, Transhumanist, Technocrat and Woke Ideals (No More Mini Skirts Like In The 60s. Come To Think Of It, Maybe That TOO Was Social Engineering:)

2025

Air India, very futuristic, advertising a “contactless journey,” for domestic flights, showing an expressionless woman’s face beneath a spider web pattern facial scan.

Clip here, of creepily “sustainable” globalist supergoals of Air India, robotically recited by its non Indian CEO. Australian? The goals of this airline, so obsessed with Agenda 2030 sustainability goals, do not seem to include safety, or at least it is not mentioned. This clip is a molasses slow 3 minutes, if you watch it all. Something is very seriously off about that man.

Airlines Aren’t Airlines

The weaponization and woke-technocrat de-humanization of airlines in recent decades is an untold story. A very creepy one, at that. I’ve been watching it, since I wrote about the incredibly strange SAS commercial for ET many years ago. If you have not seen it, you really must:





Meanwhile,behold the tail section of my flight from Gothenburg to Malaga on Norwegian Air, back in April:

Zoom in to see the icon of gay rights, Kim Friele.







I’d never heard of this person.

But now I have.

Why not get ideologically bullied by your airplane? There can be no public space, or surface, onto which the revolution has not seeped. Because then the revolution’s ideals might weaken, taper, or crater. People might forget how urgent it is, that we continue to purge ourselves of all our wrong think.

I don’t think we have a clue really, how many things an “airline” is, besides a company that transports people, with the sole aim of safety.

The shootdown of KAL Flight 007 should have taught us that, but the best book on it is no longer available.

In any case, I wish I’d never read it.

This crash is yet another unprecedented, traumatic event, inexplicable, creepily pre-programmed, and full of angles that seem to obscure the only part of the story that matters.

How could a Dreamliner 787 take off with no thrust, flaps not up, and possible double engine failure?

And why does it feel like a sign of the times?

“They” really like to traumatize us with airplanes.

