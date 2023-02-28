Focus One More Time On What The "Hunter Biden Laptop" Story In NY Post and Its Aftermath Entailed
Did It All Seem To Be About Crack and Prostitutes? Twitter Files Became the LENS, But By Then We Were Thinking About Other Things
Outtake from Jon Rappoport’s distillation of the bone-chilling Hunter Biden laptop story, distilled as never before via an interview done by a Swiss magazine, with NY Post’s intrepid and remarkable Miranda Devine:
Jon’s intro:
Let’s see. A crime family makes money from a foreign government.
Soon, that foreign government has a war on its hands. So it goes …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.